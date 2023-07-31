Micromed Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4349/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3569/2023 proposed by Micromed Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Department for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between the State, Regions and Provinces , and against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, the Piedmont Region, the Lombardy Region, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano-Bozen, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Liguria Region, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Marche Region, the Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Lazio Region, Campania Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia.

