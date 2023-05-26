Microplastics found in seminal fluid, in 6 out of 10 samples – Andrology

news-txt”>

Traces of Plastic micro-particles were detected in 6 out of 10 semen samples of healthy men residing in Campania. This is shown by the results of an Italian study published in preprint on the Ssrn platform and presented in preview at the Congress of the Italian Society of Human Reproduction, underway in Syracuse. The results, the researchers explain, indicate that “The microplastic emergency is increasingly dangerous for the reproduction of the human species“.

Already in January 2023, in the journal Toxics, the same group had identified for the first time microplastics in the urine of residents of Naples and Salerno. In this case, thanks to the use of Raman Microspectroscopy, 16 fragments of microplastics in human sperm with dimensions ranging from 2 to 6 microns, i.e. smaller than a speck of dust, have been identified. Among the substances found are polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate and acrylic material.

A greater presence of microplastics was also noted in relation to the poorer semen quality, which however requires further investigation. The hypothesis, however, could be supported by the fact that the same microplastics “they act as a Trojan horse for other environmental contaminants which, by binding to them, cause further damage to the reproductive organs, which are very sensitive to chemical pollutants”, he comments Luigi Montano, coordinator of the EcoFoodFertility research project and past president of the Society for Human Reproduction.

“The origin of these fragments is varied and can include cosmetics, detergents, toothpastes, body creams, drinks, foodparticles dispersed in the air, and the ways of entry into the body can be nutrition, respiration and even the skin”, explain the authors, Oriana Motta of the University of Salerno, Marina Piscopo, of the Federico II of Naples and Elisabetta Giorgini, of the Polytechnic University of the Marches. “The most probable routes of passage to the human seed – concludes Montano – seem to be the epididymis and the seminal vesicles, structures more easily susceptible to inflammatory processes that can favor the greater permeability”.