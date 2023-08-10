Microplastics have even reached the heart

Wherever scientists look for microplastics, they find them: in food, water, air but also in the human body, inside organs that are in contact with the external environment through body cavities. However, a new pilot study would seem to reveal something even more worrying. Indeed, researchers at the American Chemical Society report that they have found microplastics even in heart tissue.

I study

The research funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Beijing Natural Science Foundation analyzed the tissues of 15 patients undergoing heart surgery by considering samples from different sections of the organ and in some cases also evaluating the venous blood taken before and after the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

