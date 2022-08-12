Home Health Microsoft accuses Sony of paying developers to block games from Game Pass
Microsoft accuses Sony of paying developers to block games from Game Pass

Microsoft accuses Sony of paying developers to block games from Game Pass

At present, the home TV game console market is basically only net of Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation. The two companies have been competing for the support of game developers, hoping to attract more players with games. Microsoft has proposed to acquire Activision earlier. Blizzard.

For Microsoft’s acquisition proposal, as a rival Sony naturally felt threatened, and launched lawsuits around the world. Among them, in the recent lawsuit in Brazil, Sony pointed out that due to the popularity of Blizzard’s “Call Of Duty”, if Microsoft’s acquisition is successful, it may reduce costs and threaten Sony’s market position.

As the defense, Microsoft not only submitted documents to justify the acquisition, but also countered that Sony paid developers Blocking Right to prevent game developers from putting their games on other subscription platforms, including Xbox Game Pass. In addition, Microsoft has also accused Sony of using exclusive games for many years to strengthen its market position, and that Activision Blizzard’s games will only account for 2 of the top 20 best-selling games on Playstation in 2021.

Source : The Verge

