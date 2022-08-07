Xbox Series S

To further unlock the potential of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has offered game developers the possibility to unleash “hundreds of megabytes of additional memory” with a new June Game Development Kit. The current Xbox Series S has the same CPU as the Series X, but it has a weaker GPU and far worse memory. The Series X has 16GB of onboard memory, and about 13.5GB is available inside. These two specifications will be reduced to 10GB and 8GB respectively on the Series S. Under such a premise, some titles have to run at relatively low resolutions and frame rates on the Series S, and the new kit was born to improve this situation.

In fact, in 2014, Microsoft implemented a similar strategy on the Xbox One. They allow developers to disable the accessory directly in games that don’t require Kinect functionality, freeing up more system resources for improved performance. Let’s wait and see how the Xbox Series S will perform after it can control more memory this time.