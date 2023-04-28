Microsoft and Nware have signed a 10-year cloud deal in Europe

Microsoft it does not stop, rather it relaunches: the company has signed a ten-year agreement con Don’t get marrieda European cloud platform that will see the arrival of Xbox games for PC in its streaming catalog, possibly including those produced by Activision Blizzard.

In short, after the sensational blocking of the acquisition of Activision in the UK, the Redmond company is betting onEuropa and the respective commission, which has yet to pronounce on the important transaction and could naturally express a different opinion than the UK antitrust.

The strategy is clear: sign the more agreements to convince the European regulator that Microsoft wants to bring its games to as many platforms as possible, rather than making them exclusives intended to run only on Xbox.

“Microsoft and the European cloud platform Nware have signed a ten-year agreement for the stream PC games created by Xboxas well as titles produced by Activision Blizzard as soon as the acquisition is finalized,” reads the statement reported by the president Brad Smith.

“While the cloud industry is still in its infancythis new partnership coupled with our recent commitments will ensure that even more great games are available on even more cloud platforms than today.”

It’s a surprisingly enthusiastic statement from Brad Smith, who said he was deeply disappointed in the UK after the CMA blocked the Activision acquisition.