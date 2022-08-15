Home Health Microsoft Edge’s PC market share continues to climb, approaching 11% | TKEBO
by admin
Statcounter has released the latest data on browser market share across different platforms. According to a July 2022 report, Edge continues its gradual climb in the PC market in an attempt to change Google Chrome’s dominance.Microsoft’s browser market share last monthIt reached 10.84%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to June 2022.

Although Google Chrome dropped by 0.74 percentage points in July 2022, it still ranks first with a huge market share of 66.19%. Safari is the third most popular computer browser with a constant share of 8.94%, followed by Firefox with 8.08% (+0.28%).

Although Microsoft IE11 has been phased out, some users are still unable to give up the once king of browsers. Statcounter reports that about 0.75% of people are still using the old-fashioned Internet Explorer.

  • Google Chrome：66.19% (-0.74%)
  • Microsoft Edge: 10.84% ​​(+0.2%)
  • Apple Safari: 8.94% (+0.01%)
  • Mozilla Firefox：8.08% (+0.28%)
  • Opera：3.06% (+0.08%)

In the mobile phone market, Google browser accounted for 65.16%, down 0.72 percentage points compared to June 2022. Safari ranked second with 24.22% (+0.13); Samsung Internet ranked third with 4.86% (+0.05 points). Microsoft Edge for Android and iOS is still too small to feature in Statcounter’s latest report because of its small market share.

  • Google Chrome：65.16% (-0.72%)
  • Apple Safari: 24.22% (+0.13%)
  • Samsung Internet: 4.86% (+0.05%)
  • UC Browser: 1.63% (+0.48%)
  • Opera：1.59% (-0.03%)
