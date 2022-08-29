Home Health Microsoft may plan to simplify Surface lineup, rumored to merge Surface Pro with Surface Pro X
After Apple successfully “re-built” the Mac series with the Apple Silicon processor designed with the Arm architecture, and successfully obtained market support, Microsoft obviously plans to expand to the Arm architecture market next. In the next Surface product planning, Microsoft may plan to merge the Surface Pro series, which originally only corresponds to x86 architecture processors, and the Surface Pro X, which is designed for Arm architecture processors, into the same product line, which means that the new Surface Pro series will be able to Choose from Intel, AMD, and Arm architecture designed processor specifications.

Combining products originally corresponding to different architectural designs will simplify product complexity for Microsoft, and even directly share the same institutional design, thereby reducing product manufacturing costs and speeding up the time for products to enter the market.

If there is no accident, the new Surface Pro 9, which is expected to be launched in the second half of this year, may see such a product positioning adjustment, and it also means that there will be no additional distinction between Surface Pro X series products in the future.

After Apple successfully built the Apple Silicon processor with the Arm architecture, and greatly improved the battery life and heat performance of the Mac series models, and also corresponded to higher computing performance, Microsoft, which originally maintained long-term cooperation with Intel and AMD, has recently It also continued to try to restart the processor with Arm architecture, and cooperated deeply with Qualcomm to make the Windows operating system work in a natively compatible way on the Snapdragon processor hardware environment.

However, compared to Apple’s complete abandonment of Intel processors, Microsoft still maintains a multi-processor development model, so it will not abandon its long-term cooperative relationship with Intel and AMD because it starts to adopt the Arm architecture computing model.

