After almost a month of testing, Microsoft finally officially announced the price of the Xbox Game Pass Family Friend plan and the new plan in the test regions, namely Colombia and Ireland. The new Xbox Game Pass Family Friend Program lets five familiar players enjoy Xbox Game Pass games for less.



Although the name has the word family in it, Microsoft does not limit the players in the same group under the new plan to be family members, as long as the players in the group belong to the same country. The Xbox Game Pass Family Friend program is still only being tested in Colombia and Ireland, and the price is 21.99 euros per month, which is higher than the regular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s 12.99 euros.

This price may seem a bit high, but if it is spread over 5 players, it is less than 5 euros per person per month, which is more than half cheaper than simply running an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per person.

After players are invited to the Xbox Game Pass Family Friend Program, they can enjoy the same game rights as the program holder, who is the player who purchased the program, that is, PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming. etc., and several players in the plan can play the same game at the same time, whether it is stand-alone or online.

Players of existing Microsoft game subscription services can also convert their subscriptions to the new Xbox Game Pass Family Friend Program. The specific conversion time is as follows:



Microsoft said in the FAQ that currently only players in Colombia and Ireland can enjoy the new Xbox Game Pass family friend program, and other countries or regions may be added in the future.

