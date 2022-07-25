Home Health Microsoft opens up direct consumer purchases of Windows 11 – INSIDE
Health

Microsoft opens up direct consumer purchases of Windows 11 – INSIDE

by admin
Microsoft opens up direct consumer purchases of Windows 11 – INSIDE

According to statistics from the Ministry of Education, more than 200,000 students enter the workplace every year, and this year is the first batch of post-00s, that is, the first generation of Z generation to enter the workplace. This group of young people’s ideas about work break away from traditional thinking. They believe that work is the most important stage for achievement and performance. Therefore, they like to invest in creative industries, such as start-up companies or brands that follow the times.

For example, according to a Microsoft survey, Gen Z redefines the concept of “work”. Since the traditional office culture and industrial model have no longer attracted them, nearly 62% of Gen Z are planning to start a business or invest in new industries. “Forbes” columnist pointed out in the article “How to Manage Generation Z Workers” that Generation Z has a different value for work than in the past. Compared with promotion, it is more attractive to give creative, challenging tasks and immediate reward of achievement. them.

Growing up in the digital age, inspired by creativity, rushing to enter the fantasy industry

Dcard is one of the well-known social forums for young people in Taiwan, with 5 million users. This platform started as a community function, allowing students to meet more friends from different schools. In addition, Dcard has also expanded its reach to e-commerce platforms, advertisements, etc., gathering a large number of young generation Z through forums, and using Dcard ambassadors to share cooperative products, Finally, it is sold on the e-commerce platform on the platform. Recently, many special projects have been developed on the YouTube platform, such as the Dcard Investigation Bureau, Overtime is not alone and other units, cut in from the perspective of the young generation of Z, and also operate the behind-the-scenes staff and editors, so that the Z generation can see that Dcard workers are How to get creative. Dcard has always created a sense of youth, vitality, and campus atmosphere. In the recent job search network survey, it has also become one of the most exciting jobs for freshmen in 2022.

See also  Children with severe asthma, the risk of hospitalization for Covid is six times higher
Photo Credit: Dcard YouTube Channel
Dcard is involved in community, advertising, e-commerce, etc., and also actively develops various projects to provide a stage for creativity to attract young people to invest.

Xiaohongshu, a Chinese e-commerce brand, is the most discussed platform among Chinese Generation Z girls, mainly providing creators to share videos or pictures. Users can choose their own preferences during initial registration, and the program will push articles according to consumers’ preferences, and will select users with the same preferences to form a community, gather users with common topics, and then conduct various operations through the creators. The method, coupled with a full range of measured videos, is close to the public life, attracting fans to convert into consumers, and directly importing the e-commerce platform of Xiaohongshu through the product link at the bottom of the video, successfully attracting the young people of the Z generation to join. At present, it has nearly 300 million registered users, and has become an indispensable platform for the Z generation. It has also attracted many young people of the Z generation to become content producers, and has developed various types such as short videos, shopping notes, word-of-mouth marketing, etc., which not only provides young people The space to play is also a company that Chinese young people want to invest in.

The complete e-commerce training program cultivates industrial talents, and more than 2,000 Gen Zs have entered the cradle of creativity

The e-commerce industry is also one of the industries that Generation Z is eager to invest in. Following the pulse of current events and the volatility of technological development, there is a lot of room for creativity. Taiwanese e-commerce companies such as PChome also provide a stage for young people in terms of creative ideas. For example, the winning works of the Times Golden Calf Award this year are from the team of the Department of Commerce and Design of Zhongyuan University. Taking PChome’s existing heart etiquette as the theme, they planned the “August heart etiquette, good week 8!” marketing plan to re-evolve PChome’s heart etiquette!

See also  The photo-icon of Tiananmen disappears from the Microsoft search engine: "Human error"

This year, the fourth year of PChome’s heart etiquette, is the three important festivals in August, Father’s Day, Qixi Festival, and Chinese New Year’s Day. The team from Central Plains University integrated their own observations on the society, adding the Stray Animal Festival and Grandparents’ Day to the Heart Ritual in August, and finally returned to the “Love Yourself!” for themselves. It not only fully conveys the concept of heart ritual, but also develops Your own creativity won the favor of the judges. E-commerce provides a stage to inspire young people to be creative, so that Generation Z can change from “love this brand” to “want to be a part of this brand”, and also want to see their wild ideas reflected in brand marketing, bringing new ideas to the industry thinking.

Photo Credit: Popcorn Digital
This year, the Times Golden Calf Award teamed up with PChome to launch a marketing planning award with the theme of “Heart Etiquette” for the e-commerce festival, and turn over the new thinking of e-commerce together with Generation Z.

PChome sees the advantages of young people’s bold innovation, and continues to cultivate young people’s e-commerce industry capabilities. This year, it has also continued to expand its well-established intern recruitment plan, so that young people can get close to practice and find opportunities to make use of their applications. According to PChome statistics, a total of more than 1,800 resumes were received this year, nearly 20% more than last year, including students from different fields such as business management, finance, asset management, foreign language and communication, highlighting that the young people of Generation Z put e-commerce It is regarded as a dream industry, and the complete enterprise preparation and rich experience in operating e-commerce also attract young people to rush to invest in dream companies.

See also  Built on Zen 3 architecture, AMD updates Ryzen 3000-C series processors for Chromebooks

In addition to continuing to provide opportunities for young generation Z young people to connect with industry and academia, PChome also hopes to provide young people and professionals with more opportunities to broaden their horizons. For example, the A7 Smart Logistics Center is expected to be launched in the second half of the year. The first logistics center with high-density introduction of AI artificial intelligence technology and fully automated warehousing equipment provides many opportunities to cultivate AI professionals. PChome also recently announced that it will expand the recruitment of professionals in the three core fields of AI core technology applications, AI innovation service applications, and AIoT smart operations research, and also provide “logistics talent training scholarships” to allow young people in related fields to have the opportunity to enter Taiwan. Internships in the most advanced automated logistics center, exposure to world-class equipment and technology and scholarships, to fully support the younger generation, and inject new blood into the e-commerce industry.

Photo Credit: Popcorn Digital
The e-commerce brand PChome is fully committed to fostering the new generation. In addition to continuously optimizing the intern program, it will also recruit professional talents to continuously bring a new atmosphere to the e-commerce industry.

Generation Z young people are willing to embrace creativity and challenges. They are not afraid of competition, but they are afraid that there is no stage to show it. If enterprises can provide experience and resources, they will complement each other and bring more positive benefits to the sustainability of the industry.

The content of this article is provided by “Popcorn Digital”, and has been edited and edited by Key Review Network Media Group.

You may also like

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

Monkey pox: new symptoms identified

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

[Upgrading Old Appliances]SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Home Starter...

Medical malpractice. “He orders me dozens of tests...

Hackers claim an attack on the Revenue Agency....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy