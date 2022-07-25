According to statistics from the Ministry of Education, more than 200,000 students enter the workplace every year, and this year is the first batch of post-00s, that is, the first generation of Z generation to enter the workplace. This group of young people’s ideas about work break away from traditional thinking. They believe that work is the most important stage for achievement and performance. Therefore, they like to invest in creative industries, such as start-up companies or brands that follow the times.

For example, according to a Microsoft survey, Gen Z redefines the concept of “work”. Since the traditional office culture and industrial model have no longer attracted them, nearly 62% of Gen Z are planning to start a business or invest in new industries. “Forbes” columnist pointed out in the article “How to Manage Generation Z Workers” that Generation Z has a different value for work than in the past. Compared with promotion, it is more attractive to give creative, challenging tasks and immediate reward of achievement. them.

Growing up in the digital age, inspired by creativity, rushing to enter the fantasy industry

Dcard is one of the well-known social forums for young people in Taiwan, with 5 million users. This platform started as a community function, allowing students to meet more friends from different schools. In addition, Dcard has also expanded its reach to e-commerce platforms, advertisements, etc., gathering a large number of young generation Z through forums, and using Dcard ambassadors to share cooperative products, Finally, it is sold on the e-commerce platform on the platform. Recently, many special projects have been developed on the YouTube platform, such as the Dcard Investigation Bureau, Overtime is not alone and other units, cut in from the perspective of the young generation of Z, and also operate the behind-the-scenes staff and editors, so that the Z generation can see that Dcard workers are How to get creative. Dcard has always created a sense of youth, vitality, and campus atmosphere. In the recent job search network survey, it has also become one of the most exciting jobs for freshmen in 2022.

Xiaohongshu, a Chinese e-commerce brand, is the most discussed platform among Chinese Generation Z girls, mainly providing creators to share videos or pictures. Users can choose their own preferences during initial registration, and the program will push articles according to consumers’ preferences, and will select users with the same preferences to form a community, gather users with common topics, and then conduct various operations through the creators. The method, coupled with a full range of measured videos, is close to the public life, attracting fans to convert into consumers, and directly importing the e-commerce platform of Xiaohongshu through the product link at the bottom of the video, successfully attracting the young people of the Z generation to join. At present, it has nearly 300 million registered users, and has become an indispensable platform for the Z generation. It has also attracted many young people of the Z generation to become content producers, and has developed various types such as short videos, shopping notes, word-of-mouth marketing, etc., which not only provides young people The space to play is also a company that Chinese young people want to invest in.

The complete e-commerce training program cultivates industrial talents, and more than 2,000 Gen Zs have entered the cradle of creativity

The e-commerce industry is also one of the industries that Generation Z is eager to invest in. Following the pulse of current events and the volatility of technological development, there is a lot of room for creativity. Taiwanese e-commerce companies such as PChome also provide a stage for young people in terms of creative ideas. For example, the winning works of the Times Golden Calf Award this year are from the team of the Department of Commerce and Design of Zhongyuan University. Taking PChome’s existing heart etiquette as the theme, they planned the “August heart etiquette, good week 8!” marketing plan to re-evolve PChome’s heart etiquette!

This year, the fourth year of PChome’s heart etiquette, is the three important festivals in August, Father’s Day, Qixi Festival, and Chinese New Year’s Day. The team from Central Plains University integrated their own observations on the society, adding the Stray Animal Festival and Grandparents’ Day to the Heart Ritual in August, and finally returned to the “Love Yourself!” for themselves. It not only fully conveys the concept of heart ritual, but also develops Your own creativity won the favor of the judges. E-commerce provides a stage to inspire young people to be creative, so that Generation Z can change from “love this brand” to “want to be a part of this brand”, and also want to see their wild ideas reflected in brand marketing, bringing new ideas to the industry thinking.

PChome sees the advantages of young people’s bold innovation, and continues to cultivate young people’s e-commerce industry capabilities. This year, it has also continued to expand its well-established intern recruitment plan, so that young people can get close to practice and find opportunities to make use of their applications. According to PChome statistics, a total of more than 1,800 resumes were received this year, nearly 20% more than last year, including students from different fields such as business management, finance, asset management, foreign language and communication, highlighting that the young people of Generation Z put e-commerce It is regarded as a dream industry, and the complete enterprise preparation and rich experience in operating e-commerce also attract young people to rush to invest in dream companies.

In addition to continuing to provide opportunities for young generation Z young people to connect with industry and academia, PChome also hopes to provide young people and professionals with more opportunities to broaden their horizons. For example, the A7 Smart Logistics Center is expected to be launched in the second half of the year. The first logistics center with high-density introduction of AI artificial intelligence technology and fully automated warehousing equipment provides many opportunities to cultivate AI professionals. PChome also recently announced that it will expand the recruitment of professionals in the three core fields of AI core technology applications, AI innovation service applications, and AIoT smart operations research, and also provide “logistics talent training scholarships” to allow young people in related fields to have the opportunity to enter Taiwan. Internships in the most advanced automated logistics center, exposure to world-class equipment and technology and scholarships, to fully support the younger generation, and inject new blood into the e-commerce industry.

Generation Z young people are willing to embrace creativity and challenges. They are not afraid of competition, but they are afraid that there is no stage to show it. If enterprises can provide experience and resources, they will complement each other and bring more positive benefits to the sustainability of the industry.

The content of this article is provided by “Popcorn Digital”, and has been edited and edited by Key Review Network Media Group.