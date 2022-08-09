Home Health Microsoft relies on it to release more memory in the Xbox Series S, and games run more smoothly | Community Platform | Digital
Health

Microsoft relies on it to release more memory in the Xbox Series S, and games run more smoothly | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
Microsoft relies on it to release more memory in the Xbox Series S, and games run more smoothly | Community Platform | Digital

Microsoft announced that in the recently released June game development tools, a setting that can release hundreds of MB of additional space in the Xbox Series S memory, so that the execution performance of the Xbox Series S game can be additionally improved.

According to Microsoft’s original design, although the Xbox Series S uses the same CPU design as the Xbox Series X, the memory capacity is 6GB worse, with only 10GB of capacity. At the same time, after deducting the necessary system capacity, there is actually only 8GB of usable space left. As a result, some games will appear unsmooth when running on the Xbox Series S, and even have to reduce the resolution and the number of frames per second in exchange for smoothness.

In a similar way, in the past, Microsoft has also provided for the Xbox One series models to turn off the Kinect dynamic camera usage resources, thereby freeing up more memory space and allowing the game to run in a smoother manner. And this application to the Xbox Series S will naturally allow more games to run smoothly on the Xbox Series S, thereby attracting more gamers to play.

As for attracting more people to use the Xbox Series S to play games, it may also smoothly drive the number of users supported by the Xbox game camp, and at the same time, it can promote more game groups to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. On the other hand, allowing the Xbox Series S to execute game works smoothly will naturally attract more developers to provide games on the Xbox Series S.

See also  Too ruthless!! ROG Zhan Ji is born ADATA XPG Spectrix D50 ROG Fubuki Co-branded Edition- HKEPC Hardware

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

are you playing? Netflix has strong ambitions to lay out the game market…but the proportion of use is a bit miserable

According to statistics from Apptopia, a market research firm, Netflix has downloaded 23.3 million games and has 1.7 million daily active users. However, compared with 221 million Netflix subscribers, it is clear that the number of people using game services The proportion is less than 1%.

Bowers are getting more and more skating! Disney+, YouTube is not preferred, these people are willing to pay for “it”

The peak of the streaming boom has passed as the COVID-19 outbreak eases, but consumer usage of streaming continues to increase. According to statistics, many users spend up to 4-5 hours on the application (App).

Bad habits need to be changed!Pet name and password stolen No.1 and this action expert also shook his head

Information security experts from Beyond Identity, a password research center, shared a piece of bad news about password setting habits. Most users are accustomed to setting “pet names” as passwords. Those who use pet names as password inspiration are most vulnerable to hacking.

Pokémon Abo is shocked to hear that the number of mobile phones after stroke has plummeted to 25, “I haven’t caught a treasure for half a year”

Chen Qingbo, a “Pokémon Abo” who owns 72 mobile phones, has caused many heated discussions on the Internet. When he encounters an earthquake warning, he even takes 30 minutes to turn off all the national sirens. Recently, it was reported that he had a stroke and was unable to speak and walk normally. Even the number of mobile phones dropped significantly to 25, which shocked many netizens.

No more auto cropping! Instagram will test sharing 9:16 portrait photo feature

In addition to expanding Instagram’s ability to display NFT content recently, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, revealed in a routine online Q&A that he will join a test in the next 1-2 weeks to share vertical photos with a 9:16 display ratio.

Avoid displaying content other than keywords Google Search enhances complete search accuracy

In addition to continuing to introduce more artificial intelligence analysis and judgment functions, and adding a design that can increase search accuracy through a second set of keywords, Google earlier added a focus to the search results to display the relevant content of the complete search sentence, rather than just the words in the sentence. A search result formed by dismantling a single word.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy