Microsoft Teams finally has native support for Apple chips

Nearly two years after Apple launched its first device with its own M1 chip, Microsoft has finally released a natively supported version of Teams. Before this, users of Apple Silicon had only two options: one was to translate through Rosetta 2, but there would be various problems such as slow startup and obvious delay; the other option was to use the progressive web app version of Teams , but this requires you to use the Mac version of the Microsoft Edge browser. Now with a native version, Microsoft promises it will “use resources more efficiently on the device” and “enable optimal Teams usage even when multiple high-resolution screens are connected at the same time. experience”.

While other Microsoft apps like Office had native versions shortly after the M1 chip, Teams took quite a while. The new version of Teams will take the form of a Universal Binary, allowing it to run on both Intel and Apple Silicon chips. However, Microsoft is just announcing it first, and the actual rollout will take place “in the next few months.”

