Apple officially launched its own Apple Silicon chip in October 2020. In order to allow Mac users to enjoy the smooth performance brought by native apps, many apps have been actively launching versions that support native M chips.Now the Microsoft Teams App is finally availableSupports native M1 / ​​M2 chipsversion of.

After nearly two years, Microsoft has finally launched the Microsoft Teams app that supports native M1/M2 chips, which is expected to be launched in the next few months.

Microsoft Teams announced in the official blog today that it brings an optimized version of the native Microsoft Teams App to the M1 / ​​M2 Mac.In the content of the article, Microsoft stated that theyCommitted to innovation, and committed to the Macand now “finally” to launch the Microsoft Teams app that supports native M1/M2 chips.

The article also mentions:

We’re committed to delivering great product experiences that help our customers work easier and faster on their favorite devices. Customers using Macs and Apple Silicon have told us that they would like the Microsoft team to optimize their devices.

As a result, they are rolling out a native version of the Microsoft Teams app that optimizes the experience for Mac users, allowing users to use multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings while ensuring maximum performance of device resources and optimized user experience.

However, if you want to use the Microsoft Teams App that supports the native M1 / ​​M2 chip version, you will have to wait. The current official content only indicates that it will be launched in the next few months, and a clear time point has not been given.

