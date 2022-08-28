Home Health Microsoft will allow users to share Xbox Game Pass family subscription plans with friends
Microsoft has earlier confirmed that through the Xbox Insiders preview program, it has begun testing the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan in Colombia and Ireland, and related news revealed that Microsoft may use “Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family” as the name of the subscription plan.

At present, Microsoft has not announced the specific name of the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan, but judging from the exposure name, it shows that Microsoft not only allows users to share subscription service content with family members through this plan, but also allows users to share a single subscription plan with friends.

Microsoft has not confirmed the corresponding subscription fees in each region, but the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan tested in Ireland is billed at 21.99 euros per month, and allows the conversion of existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plans, and the available time will be in single Monthly to 18-day ratio calculation.

In addition, the current beta version allows up to 5 family members who use it in the same country to use it together, and each user can have independent usage rights, such as using their own game database, play history, and friend list.

Microsoft expects to announce the official service version of this subscription plan as soon as the end of this year, and it is expected to be available for the areas where the existing Xbox Game Pass subscription plan is launched.

