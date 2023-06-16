Microsoft wins first against FTC: Earns early hearing in June

Microsoft got one first win on the procedural level against the FTCresulting in a hearing on the preliminary injunction requested by the antitrust commission to take place in June, thus ahead of the July deadline for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As we reported in recent days, Microsoft asked the judge to expedite the FTC’s request for an injunction, but the latter opposed it, citing as a reason the already blocked operation in the UK, which would make the operations not urgent.

But it is one contradiction for the Federal Trade Commission, as analyst Florian Mueller explained, given that the commission had already expressed itself on the timing, saying it agreed with the intentions, expressed by Microsoft and Activision, to conclude the procedure quickly.

The hearing will therefore take place starting June 22nd and will take place over four and a half days, although it will not be broadcast live: to follow it you will need to go to court in person, and this will obviously make the reporting activity that Mueller himself has been conducting for several years now slower and more complex weeks.