Microsoft during the GDC 2023 which has just ended would have suggested the arrival of a new Xbox platform. It is what seems to reveal a Photo of the stand of the Redmond house in San Francisco, designed to tell the evolution of the brand with the various gaming systems and a nice question mark on the successor of the Xbox Series X.

All things considered, the most concrete possibility is that Project Keystone will be announced, the mysterious object that appeared in Phil Spencer’s office some time ago: a set-top box dedicated solely to streamingsold with an Xbox controller bundle.

In light of the latest agreements that Microsoft has made to bring Call of Duty to various streaming platforms, the presentation of Project Keystone would make sense and would end up underlining the great importance that the company wants to reserve for cloud gaming.

After that it remains to be seen whether this setting of GDC 2023 really hides that some kind of reveal and above all if this will translate into a real launch of new hardware in the coming months, perhaps in conjunction with the debut of Starfield.