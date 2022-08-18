Sam is taking orders for delivery again? Microsoft’s PC Game Pass Twitter account has a new photo, and it is now speculated that the photo was changed to warm up the PC Game Pass for “Death Stranding”.

On the 17th, the Twitter account of PC Game Pass updated the photo, replaced it with a haze and rainy wilderness in the background, with a tweet “sometimes we just like a good landscape picture”.

Because many players saw the new photo, they quickly thought of the rainy and rainy appearance of “Death Stranding”, and the “landscape photo” that was particularly emphasized quickly made the rumor that “Death Stranding” will be on PC Game Pass. walk away.

In a photo recently updated by Hideo Kojima, it was revealed that he was busy editing some material recently, which is also speculated to be material to be released during Gamescom 2022, or…other content.

At present, it seems that there are many guesses, and the time to solve the puzzle should not be too far away, just wait a little.

Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany is expected to be held from August 24th to 29th, Taiwan time. The opening night live broadcast “Opening Night Live” is expected to debut at 2:00 am Taiwan time on the 24th, with a total length of 2 hours, and more than 30 games are expected to appear.

Kojima Production: maintains a good relationship with PlayStation