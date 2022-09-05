Microsoft emphasizes that it will not be limited to family members, so users can share it with other friends. Up to 5 people, including the user, can use a single subscription plan together, and can use all of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Services, including the most basic Xbox Live service, as well as game play rights on the Xbox or PC platform, and the xCloud Gaming cloud streaming game service.

There have been a lot of news recently revealed the Xbox Game Pass friends and family subscription plan, Microsoft officially announced the specific subscription method earlier, which will allow a single account to be shared with up to 4 friends or family members, and the subscription plan is also determined as before. Ireland is billed at 21.99 euros (about $21.90), while a monthly subscription is also available in Colombia for 49,900 pesos (about $11.20).

However, Microsoft has not yet announced how the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family subscription plan will be priced in the rest of Europe, and in regions such as the United Kingdom or the United States, but it may be available in the United States for around $25 a month.

Basically, the pricing plan is not much different from the details of the previous test phase. For example, when the existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan is converted, the usable time will be calculated from a single month to 18 days. The Xbox Game Pass subscription plan can be converted to 12 days, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan for PC devices can also be converted to 12 days.

In addition, if you originally subscribed to an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can also convert the monthly subscription plan to a 12-day Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan, and the EA Play subscription plan can be converted to a 6-day subscription.

