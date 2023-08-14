Mid-August, who to contact if you have a health problem – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

Closed and open health services (from “continuity of care” to tourist medical guard in holiday resorts). When is it really necessary to go to the emergency room? Why the «Where are U» app is useful

Who to contact if you have a health problem in mid-August? The offices of family doctors and pediatricians of free choice are closed, as is the case on other public holidays. On the other hand, primary care clinics and Health Homes could be open where they are present in the area: to check this, you can consult the website of the Local Health Authority or the Region. In any case, basic health care is guaranteed by the continuity of care service (former medical guard) and, in the event of emergencies and emergencies, by the Emergency Room.

Care continuity service: how it works

If on August 15 you need non-urgent medical assistance that cannot be postponed until the following day – when the attending physician’s surgery reopens – you must contact the Continuity of Care Service (formerly medical guard) by calling the dedicated telephone number that can be found on the site of the ASL or of the Region.

The continuity of care doctor, based on the assessment of the health need expressed by the patient, can give advice over the telephone, carry out the visit in the clinic (where possible) or at home; prescribe drugs indicated for therapies that cannot be postponed; propose hospitalization.

In general, the continuity of care service is free but in some Regions there may be a fee for non-residents (both outpatient and home visits). Depending on the Region of residence, a refund may be provided by your Local Health Authority, so it is advisable to keep the receipt.

Tourist medical guard

In many holiday resorts, during the high season, the tourist medical service is activated to assist non-residents. It also works in mid-August during the day, however at night (from 8pm to 8am) you need to contact the continuity of care service even if, in some cases, the two services coincide and the clinics are the same.

The tourist medical guard also visits at home, if necessary. Usually you pay a ticket to use the service and, even in this case, it is advisable to keep the receipt to ask for a refund from your Local Health Authority, if required by the Region of residence. In general, the cost of the visit can fluctuate between 15-20 euros if carried out in the clinic, around 25 euros if at home.

When to call 118 (OR 112) or go to the emergency room

If you need immediate help in emergency and urgent situations – such as a sudden illness or an acute event or an accident of any kind – which can cause serious consequences or endanger your life, you need to call 118 (or 112 where is active) or go (or be accompanied) directly to the emergency room.

This service assigned to health emergencies, spontaneous or traumatic, which require immediate interventions, must be used correctly even in mid-August, therefore not for non-urgent problems that can be solved by the emergency doctor, or chronic problems that have been dragging on for some time, such as pain in the knee or cough. Remember, then, that visits to the emergency room are not carried out in order of arrival, but on the basis of the severity of the clinical conditions.

Increased activity in tourist locations

Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine (Simeu), explains: «In mid-August in non-tourist cities, given that they are depopulated, the total number of accesses to the emergency room decreases, however elderly people often arrive alone due to health problems not urgent but for problems of a welfare and/or social nature: they cannot be sent home because there is no one to take care of them, their family members or carers being on vacation. On the contrary – continues De Iaco – there is a very high mobility towards tourist resorts where the activity in the emergency room increases but often the staff is not adapted to the summer needs; moreover, access to emergency and urgent facilities can increase due to traumas and accidents of all kinds (for example on motorbikes, at the sea, in the mountains), related to free time and recreation, or due to illness due to the heat” .

Waiting time

Therefore, even the waiting times to be visited are lengthened. For this reason, the president of Simeu repeats once again: «It seems trivial to say it but, if a code has been assigned (for example, green) which indicates a minor urgency and you also wait two hours for the visit, it is because precedence given to critically ill or life threatening patients. The priority code – Dr. De Iaco points out – is attributed on the basis of the assessment of the patient’s severity by nurses specifically trained in triage, which is a method for identifying those patients who need to be visited before others due to serious conditions clinics”.

The “traffic light” of health (with 5 priority codes)

In practice, triage is aimed at preventing serious patients from waiting for precious minutes for life. With the new “National guidelines on intra-hospital triage”, in force since 2019, the priority codes have become five (and no longer four as in the past):

– code 1 (red) which indicates «emergency» and danger to life, therefore maximum priority with immediate entry to the examination room;

– code 2 (orange) for emergencies (potentially life-threatening);

– code 3 (light blue), «deferrable urgency»;

– code 4 (green), “minor urgency”;

– code 5 (white), indicating «non-urgency» .



Utile l’app «Where are U»

If you haven’t already done so, you should download the (free) “Where are U” application to your mobile phone, the official app for the “112” emergency number. In Regions where Single Response Centers are operational, once you have registered with name, surname, mobile number, the application allows you to make an emergency call by automatically sending the data to the Center operator , therefore to be located thanks to the GPS positioning system of the phone and receive timely assistance even if you are not able to explain where you are.

