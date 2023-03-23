Is seven hours of sleep enough? From middle age it would seem that they are ideal for not losing cognitive performance. This is what emerges from a new research hosted by the magazine Nature Aging. An Anglo-Chinese research group investigated how sleep changes with age. In fact, it is important in activating cognitive function and maintaining mental health. With proper sleep the brain stays healthy by removing waste products.

Aging affects sleep patterns. Difficulties falling asleep and staying asleep are noted. You sleep less and badly. Many scholars believe that sleep disturbances accelerate cognitive decline and increase psychiatric disorders in the elderly population. Elderly sleep becomes more fragmented. Deep sleep decreases and it is very common to wake up at dawn without being able to fall asleep.

The Anglo-Chinese research analyzed data from half a million adults aged 38-73 from the British Biobank. Participants were interviewed about their sleep patterns, mental health, and physical well-being. They also took part in a series of cognitive tests. Brain imaging and genetic data were also available for nearly 40,000 study participants.

Surprisingly, both too little and too much sleep were associated with reduced cognitive performance, such as processing speed, visual attention, memory, and problem-solving skills. To obtain the best cognitive functions, researchers find that seven hours of sleep a night are sufficient. Volunteers who got seven hours of sleep a night performed better on cognitive tests. Study participants experienced more symptoms of anxiety and depression and worse overall well-being if they reported sleeping for more or less than seven hours.

Interruption of slow-wave sleep, “deep sleep,” according to research, is one possible reason for the link between insufficient sleep and cognitive decline. Interruption of this type of sleep has a close connection with memory consolidation and the accumulation of amyloid, a key protein that can cause ‘tangles’ in the brain characteristic of some forms of dementia. Lack of sleep can hamper the brain’s ability to rid itself of toxins. Interrupted sleep is associated with increased inflammation, indicating a susceptibility to age-related diseases in older people.

The researchers therefore conclude that too little or too much sleep may be a risk factor for cognitive decline in aging. This is supported by previous studies that have reported a link between sleep duration and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, in which cognitive decline is a hallmark symptom.

Having a consistent seven hours of sleep each night, without too many fluctuations in duration, therefore seems important for achieving good cognitive performance and good mental health and well-being. What happens if you don’t sleep exactly seven hours? In reality, each individual has his own “sleep needs”. The optimal number of night rest ranges from a minimum of 7 hours for an adult but, for some individuals, even 4-5 hours may be enough without necessarily experiencing lower cognitive performance. These are the “short dormitories”.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours of sleep for adults ages 26 to 64. Some may even need six, others need 10. For the elderly over 65, 7-8 hours of sleep may be enough, but even in this case 5-6 hours may be sufficient for some, while others may need nine. What matters is finding your own rhythm, the one that makes us “function” well during the day, without worrying too much about the 7-8 hour rule which is just a general average. In fact, rest must be synchronized with your biological clock.