19 OTT – Dear Director,

every 18 October is celebrated the World Menopause Day established in 2011 by the International Menopause Society (IMS) aimed, on the basis of a holistic approach to health promotion, to ensure correct information for all women, and in particular those around 50 years, to provide the most appropriate tools for the prevention and management of disorders of this particular phase of a woman’s life.

But this year the initiatives of social communities around the world announce a new way of understanding at this stage of life: Feeling good is possible! The aim is to invite the community to reinterpret menopause as a moment of rebirth for women to be welcomed in a positive, constructive way together with a new vision of themselves.

Syrio, on the occasion of this celebratory day, intends to enhance the “role of counselor” of midwives / us in promoting / maintaining health in menopausal women but also throughout the post-fertile period, a woman’s season that lasts more than thirty ‘ years considering that the life expectancy for women has reached 84.7 years (Istat, 2022).

The midwife in particular through gynecological couselling guarantees a helping relationship – also known as midwifery partnership – that is an interactive process in which a bidirectional passage of information and contents takes place (obstetrician / counselor and woman).

The objectives of gynecological couselling are information, education and support for awareness and decision making.

Through an interdisciplinary approach, the midwife / or integrates her intervention by collaborating with other experts including the doctor-gynecologist, the psychologist, the dietician / dietician, etc.

The educational / preventive role that the midwife / or must play in order to preserve the health / well-being of the postmenopausal woman is therefore important. The basic advice to offer can be summarized as follows: – stop smoking;

– carry out screening for the early diagnosis of tumors (mammography, Pap test) – eat healthy foods; – try to reach the ideal weight; – increase physical activity; – keep blood pressure checked; – check the lipid structure.

– advice on sexual disorders

His intervention must first of all promote and encourage the woman to become the primary actor of her state of health / bio-psycho-social well-being.

Miriam Guana

President Syrio – Italian Society of Obstetrics-Gynecological-Neonatal Sciences

October 19, 2022

