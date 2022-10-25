24 OTT –

“As a Federation of Healthcare and Socio-Health Professions, we address the Rector Orazio Schillaci for the appointment as Minister of Health, our best wishes for a good job, in the very delicate phase that our Health System is going through. Hoping that the health of citizens will once again be a fundamental point, we ask for a commitment to improve the laws of the previous government, to have a solid health system with trained and competent personnel, to address the shortage of personnel, and the lack of dignity towards those citizens who as he gets older, he is denied decent assistance due to errors, which is putting the social welfare system increasingly in difficulty ”, said the national Migep Federation in a note.

“We hope to be able to work together and coherently on a single goal, creating a better health system and solving the problems of citizens, and of all operators, building projects that are opposed to the sale of the public health system, and against any impoverishment of the social and working life ”, the note continues.

“We trust in you, that choices will be made that improve the health system in response to the needs of citizens, and that there is an intervention to enhance all professions, including the profession of social health workers (over 300,000); and that it can pay attention to our proposals made in the previous legislature, giving uniformity to the training and role of the social health worker in line with European regulations, and in line with the complexity of assistance. It is necessary to value the economic part, and to recognize the strenuous work. We ask for an urgent intervention to bring back suspended doctors, nurses, oss ”, adds Migep.

“Another sore point of the health system is the precariousness in health care, the scrolling of rankings, stabilization, although there have been good intentions, it is a never-ending story. It will be essential, in order to avoid making our NHS increasingly poor and impoverished, to use the resources of the PNRR to operate it transparently, closing that path undermined by too many administrative anomalies ”, concludes the note.

October 24, 2022

