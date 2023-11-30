Migraine, an app manages attacks and reveals the best medications

New Study Shows Smartphone App Can Help Manage Migraine Attacks

A recent study conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has found that a smartphone app can help individuals manage their migraine attacks and make more informed decisions about medication. The study, which collected data from nearly 300,000 people, showed that the app can suggest a variety of useful treatment options for those who have been unable to find an effective and reliable drug.

According to study author Chia-Chun Chiang, the app allows users to monitor the frequency of migraine attacks, triggers, symptoms, and the effectiveness of medications. Participants entered information on a total of 4.7 million treatment attempts with various drugs into the app, recording whether or not a drug had been helpful.

The study examined a total of 25 drugs from seven classes, finding that triptans, ergot and antiemetics were the three most effective drug classes compared to ibuprofen, a common painkiller. Triptans were found to be five times more effective than ibuprofen, while ergots were three times more effective and antiemetics were two and a half times more effective. In the analysis of individual drugs, eletriptan was found to be six times more effective than ibuprofen, with an effectiveness rate of 78%, followed by zolmitriptan and sumatriptan, both found to be five times more effective than ibuprofen.

“Our hope is that this study shows that there are many alternatives that work for migraines,” concluded Chiang. The study was published in the journal Neurology and can be found on ANSA.it for further reading.