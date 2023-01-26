CREMA – Asst Crema joins the Migraine Open Daypromoted by the Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on Women’s Health and Gender, on Tuesday 31 January.

The initiative, in its first edition, involves the Bollini Rosa Hospitals, offering free clinical-diagnostic and information services to the population which include neurological visits, consultations with experts, assessment tests, info points, conferences and distribution of information material.

Migraine is a chronic condition that affects approximately 12 percent of adults worldwidewith a three times higher prevalence in women.

According to the World Health Organization, it represents the third most frequent disease in the world and the second most disabling, thus entailing a very high human, social and economic cost. Despite the clear epidemiological data, migraine is still perceived by sufferers as “invisible”.

Objective of this initiative is therefore to make the population aware of the importance of early recognition of symptoms, and timely access to specific diagnosis and treatment pathways for a better quality of life for patients. “With this (H)-Open Day we set ourselves the goal of making the population aware of a disease that is often underestimated, sometimes not even considered as such; an opportunity to offer patients tools for diagnosis and treatment thanks to headache centers recognized as virtuous in multidisciplinary and multiprofessional management” he declares Francesca Merzagora, President of the Onda Foundation. “The fight against migraine is a battle that is very dear to us and that we must carry on togetherinvolving scientific societies, hospital and local specialist doctors, patient associations, the media and pharmacies in initiatives like this, to overcome the stigma and spread a message of awareness to the population”.

Along the same lines too Fabio Brusaferri, neurologist of Asst Crema specialist in cerebrovascular diseases, for whom “these initiatives are fundamental for increasing the awareness of the Crema population on a widespread pathology. It is good to inform, in order to facilitate an early diagnosis and the activation of the most appropriate treatment path to guarantee patients a better quality of life”.

The services offered by the more than 90 structures of the Bollini Rosa network that have joined the initiative can be consulted on the website www.bollinirosa.it with information on dates, times and booking methods, by accessing the “consult the services offered” section. Fondazione Onda since 2007 it has awarded hospitals that provide services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main “female” and gender-based pathologies, the recognition of the Pink Stamps; the network, made up of 354 hospitals located throughout the country, supports the Onda Foundation in promoting, even within hospitals, a “gender” approach in the definition and strategic planning of clinical-welfare services, essential for guaranteeing the right to health not only for women but also for men.

The initiative is carried out under the patronage of the Italian Association for the Fight Against Headaches (AIC), the Cephalagic Alliance (Al.Ce), the Italian Association of Territorial Outpatient Neurologists (AINAT), the Italian Neurological Association for Headache Research (ANIRCEF), Italian Foundation for the Study of Headaches Onlus (FISC), CIRNA Foundation Onlus,

Hospital Neurological Sciences (SNO Italy), Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) and with the

unconditional contribution from Pfizer.