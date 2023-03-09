news-txt”>

A wearable device that sends painless electrical stimuli capable of activating endogenous analgesic mechanisms has been successfully tested for the prevention and treatment of migraine attacks.



Coordinated by Andrew Blumenfeld director of the Headache Center of Southern California, the study has just been published in the journal of headache.



The device for remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) is called Nerivio and is a wearable, wireless and battery-powered stimulation unit, authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by 12 years and older, supervised from a smartphone app. For the acute treatment of migraine attacks, the device is applied to the forearm for 45 minutes.



Developed by Israeli startup Theranica, Nerivio has been tested in two clinical trials against a placebo electrical stimulation. The goal was to demonstrate its effectiveness in preventing migraine attacks and reducing the use of migraine medications.



The experts tested the device on 128 patients with chronic or episodic migraine, comparing it with a placebo stimulation applied to another 120 patients.



For more than 1 in 2 patients, Nerivio has been found to halve the number of migraine attacks in a month. It also reduces the use of drugs by an average of 3.2 days per month and the monthly attacks of all levels of severity by an average of 4 days.



Nerivium, which works by blocking endogenous pain signaling pathways through peripheral nerves, caused no side effects, the researchers conclude, and could represent a non-pharmacological alternative to migraine treatment. (HANDLE).

