Migraine due to weather change? Neurologists get to the bottom of myths

Anyone who is sensitive to the weather has problems, especially when the weather changes. Those affected then complain of headaches or nausea when, for example, the temperature rises rapidly, a low is approaching or a hair dryer blows up. So far, scientists have found it difficult to investigate this connection. A study from Italy now provides evidence.

Researchers at the Headache Center at the Policlinico Gemelli Hospital in Rome collected clinical data over two years from 1,742 patients who came to the emergency room with migraines. They then linked this to the weather data from the same period. The results were presented on Tuesday at the European Academy of Neurology.

“We wanted to confirm the myth,” says a neurologist

“Many of our patients complain that the weather has an impact on their headaches or the frequency of their attacks,” explained Costanza Sottani, neurologist at the Policlinico Gemelli Hospital. Some would even claim they could predict the weather better than the weatherman. “So we actually wanted to confirm the myth that other studies had previously theorized and also partly confirmed.”

The team actually found that more migraineurs came to the emergency rooms

at a temperature rise (compared to the previous day or two days before) and at Changes in air pressure/humidity (two days earlier).

It’s not about a specific temperature, it’s about sudden changes

“The fact that this happened mostly in the same way over two years shows that it’s not about absolute values ​​or specific degree differences, but really about the sudden changes,” says an accompanying press release.

Sottani and her colleagues hypothesized that any change in weather parameters would directly or indirectly affect the neuronal excitability of the trigeminal vascular system. And that actually has an impact on migraine attacks. Because the trigeminal vascular system (stimulated nerves connected to the blood vessels in the head) plays an important role in the development of migraines and in the consolidation of the symptoms.

Worse from climate change?

“Although the study only focused on weather conditions, it is quite conceivable that global warming could have a negative impact on migraine and headache disorders in general, as well as on neurological neurological disorders,” Sottani pointed out. However, further investigations are still pending.

Migraine – frequency, symptoms and difference to “normal” headache

Migraine is one of the most common neurological diseases. suffer in Germany

up to 20 percent of women and around eight percent of men

underneath.

By definition is Migraine a headache that comes on in spasms and at irregular intervals comes. Some people have a migraine attack every month, others only once or twice a year.

Normal headaches and migraines can be distinguished relatively easily:

pain: normal headaches (usually tension headaches) are expressed as a pressing, dull pain throughout the head, while the pain associated with a migraine is usually one-sided, boring, stabbing or throbbing. Although the headache is unpleasant, it is bearable. Those affected by migraines often find it difficult or impossible to cope with everyday life.

Migraines often come with side effects such as aura (visual disturbances, dizziness, abnormal sensations in the arms or legs), sensitivity to light and noise, nausea or loss of appetite.

Length of time: The headache can disappear after half an hour, migraines last at least four hours, but are usually over after 72 hours at the latest.

Migraines – that helps

Unfortunately, migraines cannot be cured. Those affected can find relief. Painkillers or certain medications can help. Important: Always talk to a doctor before taking it.

In addition to medicines, there are also some Home remedies that are supposed to help (this is not scientifically proven):

Coffee: For milder migraine attacks, a cup of strong coffee with the juice of half a lemon can help relieve it.

heat or cold: Some people feel better when they treat their migraines with heat (a warm bath) or cold (cool compresses, cold arm or foot bath).

Movement: Moderate but regular aerobic exercise can help prevent migraine attacks.

Alternative healing methods such as acupuncture or manual migraine treatments can support migraine therapy.

You can also find a large overview article on the subject of “migraine” from our colleagues at FOCUS Gesundheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

