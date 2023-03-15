The US Drug Agency (Fda) has given the green light to zavegepant (trade name Zavzpret), Pfizer’s calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

I study

In its pivotal Phase 3 study, zavegepant was statistically superior to placebo on the co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptoms, two hours after dosing. The pivotal study also demonstrated pain relief as early as 15 minutes in a pre-specified secondary endpoint compared to placebo.

Debilitating disease

“Zavzpret’s FDA approval marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need pain relief and prefer alternative options to oral medications,” he said. Angela Hwang, chief commercial officer and president, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer – and underscores Pfizer’s commitment to providing an additional treatment option to help people with migraines gain relief and return to their daily lives. Pfizer will continue to build its migraine franchise to further support the billions of people around the world affected by this debilitating disease.”

The results of the administrations

The FDA approval is based on two pivotal randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies that established the efficacy, tolerability and safety profiles of zavegepant for the acute treatment of migraine. The pivotal Phase 3 study published in The Lancet Neurology found that zavegepant showed broad efficacy while also demonstrating statistically significant superiority over placebo in 13 of 17 prespecified secondary outcome measures, including baseline time point endpoints, return to normality at 2 hours and enduring efficacy endpoints.

Adverse effects

Zavzpret was well tolerated in clinical studies. The most common adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of treated patients and at a higher frequency than with placebo were: taste disturbances (including dysgeusia and ageusia), nausea, nasal discomfort and vomiting. It is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to zavegepant or any of its components. Hypersensitivity reactions, including facial swelling and hives, have occurred with zavegepant in clinical studies.

The incidence of migraine

Nearly 40 million people in the United States suffer from migraine, and the World Health Organization ranks it as the second leading cause of disability in the world. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting 4 to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including moderate to severe throbbing headaches, often associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).

Therapeutic alternative

Small molecule CGRP receptor antagonists represent a new class of drugs for the treatment of migraine. For acute treatment, this mode of action offers an alternative to other agents, including those patients who have contraindications to triptan use or who have a poor response to triptans or are intolerant to triptans. CGRP signal blocking therapies have not been associated with medication overuse headache (MOH) or rebound headache, which may limit the clinical utility of other acute treatments.