A nasal spray that works in minutes is the first fast-acting drug and spray has just been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for migraine in adults.

The spray (zavegepant) could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraines, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from the often debilitating condition, Pfizer said.

What are acute migraine treatments for?

Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including visual disturbances, nausea and sensitivity to light or sound.

Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches .

How does the spray drug work

Zavegepant is part of an emerging class of drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide (CGRP) inhibitors. It is the third migraine treatment of its type to win FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

For whom it is indicated

The FDA approval for Zavzpret, “the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist nasal spray,” reads a note, “marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need pain relief and prefer alternative options to oral medications “, he declares Angela HwangChief Commercial Officer, President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer.

“Among my migraine patients, one of the most important requirements for acute treatment is how quickly it works,” he said. Kathleen Mullinassociate medical director, New England Institute for Neurology & Headache – As a rapidly absorbing nasal spray, Zavzpret offers an alternative treatment option for people who need pain relief, or who cannot take oral medications at cause of nausea or vomiting”.

What are the side effects

The most common adverse events, reported in at least 2% of patients treated with the new spray and more frequently than with placebo, were taste disturbances, nausea, nasal discomfort and vomiting.