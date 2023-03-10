Home Health Migraine, FDA ok to first fast-acting nasal spray – Medicine
Health

Migraine, FDA ok to first fast-acting nasal spray – Medicine

by admin
Migraine, FDA ok to first fast-acting nasal spray – Medicine

news-txt”>

A nasal spray that works in minutes is the first rapid-acting and spray medication just approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for migraine in adults.
The spray (zavegepant) could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraines, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from the often debilitating condition, Pfizer said.
Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including visual disturbances, nausea and sensitivity to light or sound.
Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches .
Zavegepant is part of an emerging class of drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide (CGRP) inhibitors. It is the third migraine treatment of its type to win FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.
The approval “marks a significant breakthrough,” particularly for people who “need pain relief and prefer alternative options to oral medications,” said Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy