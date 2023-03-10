news-txt”>

A nasal spray that works in minutes is the first rapid-acting and spray medication just approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for migraine in adults.

The spray (zavegepant) could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraines, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from the often debilitating condition, Pfizer said.

Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including visual disturbances, nausea and sensitivity to light or sound.

Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches .

Zavegepant is part of an emerging class of drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide (CGRP) inhibitors. It is the third migraine treatment of its type to win FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

The approval “marks a significant breakthrough,” particularly for people who “need pain relief and prefer alternative options to oral medications,” said Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division.