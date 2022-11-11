Migraine is a female disease. The Onda Foundation has carried out a mapping of centers specialized in the treatment of migraine, but the law is still missing to take advantage of medicines and work permits

Migraine is a female disease because it mainly affects women. According to data from the World Health Organization, in fact, it affects about 12% of adults worldwide with a prevalence three times greater precisely in women. “For every man who suffers from it, there are 4 women who have migraine problems” confirms Lara Merighi, lay coordinator of Al.Ce. (Alleanza Cefalgici) Group Italia CIRNA Foundation Onlus, one of the main associations of patients with headache and herself with a long-term illness experience: “I have suffered from headaches for as long as I can remember and since I was a child in kindergarten. Today, at 71, I still live with this problem” He tells us.

Migraine is a female disease

A problem that can become very disabling: «For some time we have been dealing with migraines as a gender disease. It concerns women not only numerically (out of 6 million Italians who suffer from it, 4 are women), but also for the clinical forms with which it occurs in women, which are generally more severe and lead to greater levels of disability. This is mainly due to the hormonal fluctuations, which also vary over the course of life»Explains Nicoletta Orthmann, medical-scientific coordinator of the ONDA Foundation, National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health.

You can watch the Facebook live broadcast of October 22, 2021 here.

Migraine: not just a headache

According to data from the World Health Organization, migraine is the third most frequent and second most disabling disease in the world. «Migraine is a chronic neurological disease that has a very high human, social and economic cost. Physical suffering is associated with other symptoms (nausea, vomiting, etc.) and often an emotional experience that undermines the quality of life of patients and family members. Living with migraines also leads to poor social relationships»Explains the ONDA Foundation. During acute attacks, for example, patients cannot participate in social life and often the disease is associated with a depressive state, fear of new crises and “social stigma”, because it is linked to trivialization of headache, mistakenly confused with a common transient symptom.

Migraine accompanies the stages of female life

“Migraine is one of the many forms of chronic headache, it can appear even at a very young age, but it is often not considered properly: I have suffered from it since I was a child but, as often happens, we tend to consider the headache in children as a psychological problem, in most cases as a reason for not wanting to go to school. Thus, those who suffer from migraines reach the age of 18 already chronic, because he has been ingesting pain medication for years. In my case, for example, the doctor at 30 even told me that the solution was to find a man when I had three children. I received my first diagnosis when I was over 40 »says Lara Merighi.

Migraine is linked to female hormones

«Migraine can strike at any age, although in most cases it appears with development, after menarche, because there is a close correlation with hormones. In women, in fact, it is typically associated with the days of menstruation and ovulation »explains the medical-scientific coordinator of ONDA. “It generally improves in pregnancy, but it is not the rule, while in menopause it is once again associated with hormonal changes, as well as in pre-menopause, when we often go through a delicate period due to hormonal fluctuations: we would expect the ovaries to go to rest, reducing the disease, but this is not always the case. The data tells us that migraines regress or disappear in one third of women, worsen in a third and remain unchanged in another thirdAdds the expert.

What treatments: where are we

«Until three years ago we did not have a specific cure for migraines and headaches in general, therefore headaches, other than painkillers or medicines used for other conditions and which could decrease the symptoms of headache. Now there is monoclonal therapy »explains Merighi. It is about a subcutaneous injection of monoclonal antibodies that must be prescribed by the doctor and can only be provided by hospital pharmacies or specialist outpatient facilities. «But they are not for everyone: partly because of the costs, partly because not all migraine sufferers have a diagnosis that predicts monoclonals. Moreover, Aifa, the Italian drug agency, provides for a suspension of treatment after one year, with one three-month breakafter which many patients who summarize the monoclonals struggle to benefit from the effects and have to wait another three months before starting to get better »continues Merighi.

When the headache becomes migraine

It must be said, in fact, that it takes a certain frequency to talk about migraines: “For a chronic headache to be recognized, there must be at least 7/8 attacks per month, considering that each one can last 2/3 days, with symptoms even before and after the actual crisis. The headache, therefore, suffers for more than 15 days a month»Says the lay coordinator of Al.Ce. “Then there are different types of primary headaches, that is, not related to other pathologies: chronic, aura, menstrual, cluster migraines, etc. For this you need a correct diagnosis, carried out by a specialist »explains Orthmann.

The map of centers specialized in female migraine

The path to a correct diagnosis passes, first of all, to the general practitioner even if often, as the headache sufferers say, the first to realize that these are not simple transient headaches are the pharmacists, who see patients buy too frequently. pain medication. “IS the general practitioner who should then refer to specialized second and third level centers»Explains the ONDA expert who, after carrying out an action to raise awareness of central and regional institutions, clinicians and patients, has mapped the headache centers at national level which offer courses and services dedicated to the management of the migraine in the different stages of a woman’s life. A work that was carried out in collaboration with scientific societies and patient associations: «One has emerged patchy situation, because health services depend on the Regions. It must be said that throughout Italy we have very competent specialists, but in some areas patients may have more difficulties perhaps because there are fewer centers, one or two, and therefore they have to move to follow a therapy. In Lombardy or LazioOn the other hand, there are also about twenty centers – explains Orthmann – However, in some centers, which have joined on a voluntary basis by filling out our questionnaires, they have also indicated excellence as specific paths for women, for example of support during pregnancy and breastfeeding. or in menopause “.

The law on the recognition of pathology is incomplete

The real limitation is that «despite the Law 81 of two years ago considers chronic headache as a chronic disease, to date there is still no specific code. In practice we cannot apply for any concession: nor for drug exemptionsbut not even to see us recognize, for example, one additional percentage of disability in conjunction with other pathologies. The implementing decrees, in fact, have been waiting for two years ”explains Merighi. “This disease, on the other hand, needs more attention and also support, which is sometimes lacking even in the family. We often hear people say: “Don’t think about it”, but how is it possible not to think about it when you don’t even know if the next day it will be possible to work or have a normal life? ». Because of this the ONDA Foundation is planning a short meeting with the Institutionswith the hope that the new government can unblock the situation.