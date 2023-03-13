From proper hydration to magnesium, there are various simple ways to counter migraine attacks – whether you suffer from them chronically (at least 15 attacks a month) or episodically, all worth trying: explains Nada Hindiyeh, member of the media committee of the American Headache Society. “Many non-pharmacological interventions can relieve migraine attacks,” says Lauren Natbony of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York who has just published a review on migraine in the journal Current Pain and Headache reports.

For example, magnesium, which Natbony explains, plays a key role in muscle and nerve function, can also help counteract the brain activity that causes migraines. Some research, such as one just published in the journal Nutriens, suggests that a diet that is too low in magnesium can make migraines worse, and that taking this supplement during an attack can help stop symptoms. “Magnesium is the most studied supplement for migraines,” says Natbony.

Doing a cool compress can help, Hindiyeh says. “The nerves involved in migraines extend to the head and neck,” she explains. A cold compress can calm the nerve endings. While a simple ice pack pressed to the head or neck may help, cold gel capsules designed specifically for migraines are a better choice. According to a study published in Evidenced-Based Complementary and Alternative and Medicine, cold packs relieve head pain in less than 30 minutes.

Another helpful remedy during an attack is fresh air, either by going out for a walk or indoors, turning off the lights and using the air conditioning or a fan. “Being in a cold, dark, quiet room often helps,” Hindiyeh says. And again, take a nap: When a migraine attack is in progress, you can get even more relief if you can close your eyes and take a nap, says Natbony. In fact, sleep disturbances and migraine seem to be interconnected, as demonstrated by research published in the journal Medicine. Researchers note that the more migraine attacks that occur, the worse a person sleeps; moreover, sleep deprivation has been linked to an increase in perceived pain. “A nap, even a short one, can be beneficial because sleep is a natural pain reliever,” says Natbony.

Aromatherapy – According to Natbony, certain scents, especially lavender and peppermint, are another natural remedy for migraine symptoms. You can use these essential oils in an aromatherapy diffuser at home or carry around sprays or roll-ons. Some studies have shown that aromatherapy with a number of essential oils is helpful in reducing pain, including pain caused by migraine attacks.

Drink water – Dehydration can trigger migraines and make attacks more frequent and severe, suggests research published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience. According to experts at the Cleveland Clinic, when you’re dehydrated brain tissue can shrink and move slightly away from your skull, putting pressure on nerves and causing pain. Quickly drinking a glass of water at the first sign of a migraine attack can help keep symptoms under control, Hindiyeh says.

Wearable Devices for Migraine – Another option for stopping migraine attacks without medication is the use of wearable devices that use a mild electrical current to stimulate and desensitize the nerves involved in migraine pain, Natbony explains. There are several such options that have received the OK from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including Nerivio, Cefaly, Gammacore, SAVI Dual, and Relivion. “They’re an excellent non-pharmaceutical option and can be used in conjunction with or in place of medications,” says Natbony, adding that many of these devices are small enough to be carried along and used easily on the go.