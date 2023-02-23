Low estrogen and high CGRP levels

The cross between low levels of the hormone estrogen and high levels of the CGRP molecule forms the basis of migraine activation. It also explains why it is women who suffer the most from it and especially in the days leading up to the menstrual cycle.

This was revealed by a study published in Neurology by a team from the Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin directed by Bianca Raffaelli. CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) is one of the neuropeptides activated by the trigeminal nerve system when the migraine attack is coming.

It is a powerful vasodilator which contributes to the sending of pain impulses during the migraine attack. Three groups of women with episodic migraine participated in the study: women with a regular menstrual cycle, women taking the pill and women in menopause.

