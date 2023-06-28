Home » Migraine. Symptoms, remedies and prevention: the answers of the neurologist
Migraine. Symptoms, remedies and prevention: the answers of the neurologist

Migraine is a neurological disease that can be disabling. It begins in childhood and then accompanies people throughout their lives. Seven million people in Italy suffer from it, more women than men. 5-6 percent in chronic form. The point on prevention and treatment by Cristina Tassorelli, president of the International Headache Society, professor of Neurology at the University of Pavia, director of the Complex Neurological Rehabilitation Unit of the Mondino Institute of Pavia. In the studio Rory Cappelli

