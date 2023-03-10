Home Health Migraine? The green light arrives for the first fast-acting nasal spray. Here’s what the benefits are
Migraine, headache, cervical? From today comes the ok from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a nasal spray that works within minutes, the first fast-acting, migraine medication in adults. According to reports from Pfizer, the spray Zavegepant could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraine, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from this often debilitating condition.

What is it about

Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including vision, nausea, and sensitivity to light or sound.

Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that Zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches. .

Zavegepant is part of a class of emerging drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide inhibitors: it is the third migraine treatment of its type to gain FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

The approval “marks a significant turning point”, especially for people who “need to be free from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medicationssaid Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division.

