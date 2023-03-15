news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – Two different drugs for the treatment of migraine that are taken by mouth are now available in Italy, Rimegepant and Lasmitidan, both belonging to new pharmacological classes and already on the market for some time in the United States.



This is reported by Paolo Martelletti, President of the Italian Foundation for the Study of Headaches and editor of The Journal of Headache and Pain. According to Martelletti, the drugs will help counteract the prejudice that weighs on this disease, a heavy stigma that affects up to one in 5 patients.



Rimegepant, explains Martelletti of Sapienza University of Rome, is approved both for the prevention (to be taken every other day) of migraine and for the acute treatment of crises. The drug acts as an antagonist of the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and complements the antibodies for the same peptide.



Lasmitidan acts on the receptor of a neurotransmitter, Serotonin type F, and, unlike triptans, is safe on the cardiovascular front.



Clinical trials on both drugs have shown high efficacy together with equal tolerability and safety.



In addition, he concludes, being administered orally, they will allow more agile use by patients, therefore wider application compared to current therapies, in order to substantially reduce the stigma that weighs on this pathology. In fact, according to what Martelletti reported in the journal Neurology and Therapy, at least one patient with severe migraine is continually subjected to the stigma of a disease that is still denied and neglected.



The European Migraine and Headache Alliance (EMHA), an organization representing over 33 patient advocacy groups from 23 European countries, the term ‘stigma’ has been consistently associated with migraine. Despite being a neurological disease that affects one in seven people worldwide, society still perceives it as a simple headache. Patients feel ignored and treated poorly, and there is a lack of understanding and empathy from family, friends, educators and employers. Politicians do not give priority to this pathology and those who suffer from it often find it difficult to access treatment. There is a spectrum of migraine experiences, ranging from mild to severe, and 20% of severe migraine sufferers are most affected by society’s misconceptions about this condition. EMHA launched a stigma awareness project in 2023 to gather information and change the language used to talk about migraine to better meet the needs of those suffering from the most severe form of the disease. The results of this project will be presented at the European Headache Congress to be held in Valencia in November 2023. (ANSA).

