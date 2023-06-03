Migraines: why attacks are more frequent around the beginning of the period

by Constanze Loeffler 31.05.2023, 09:20



Women suffer more frequent migraine attacks with the fluctuations in hormone levels. A new migraine remedy could help them – by matching it to the cycle.

Stefanie Mattel* (name changed) was able to set the clock afterwards. “Month after month, a few hours before my period started, I got severe headaches,” says the 48-year-old from Hamburg. Her head pounded and pounded, often for up to three days in a row. She suffered her first headache attacks as a young girl. From the first period they returned regularly. Today we know: the drop in the female hormone estrogen triggers special messenger substances and can trigger migraine attacks.