Wikipedia

Thirtyfive migrants have been stuck since Sunday on the islet of Street lampnear Lampedusa. Yesterday a patrol boat from the Captaincy repeatedly tried to approach to embark the group, which should include a pregnant woman, but the high waves did not allow rescue. Since this morning, the men of the Coast Guard have also been trying to get as close to the coast as possible, but the recovery of the people is very complicated due to the sea conditions. The police gave the soldiers of the patrol boat some food to be thrown at the migrants if they were not yet able to bring them to safety.