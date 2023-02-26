Italia Among the victims are many children and women. Eighty people were rescued. The survivors: «We were 250 on the boat»

One of the many journeys of hope has turned into a new tragedy: the toll of the sinking of a boat in Steccato di Cutro, in the Crotone area, is growing by the hour and over 100 victims are feared, including women and children. At present, 43 bodies have been found along the coast. There are 80 survivors, twenty-one of them were taken to the emergency room of the Crotone hospital. The others are to be transferred to the Cara di Isola Capo Rizzuto, a few kilometers from the site of the tragedy

On the Turkish route

The migrants were crammed onto a gulet, a large wooden boat, which could not withstand the force of the sea, which was particularly rough, and broke apart a few meters from the coast. The rescuers do not yet have a reliable number of people on board: according to some survivors they would have been around 180. For others many more, at least 250. An assessment made difficult by the fact that they don’t even speak English. The victims came from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria who had taken the “Turkish route”, the one most frequented by migrants from countries in the area. The rescue was triggered by a phone call that came around 4 to the aeronaval operations department of the Guardia di Finanza in Vibo Valentia. No news of the accident was provided in the phone call due to the caller’s poorly understood English.

Meloni – deep sorrow, do not speculate on the dead

There were many reactions to the tragedy, starting with that of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who expressed “deep sorrow for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers”, also underlining that “the action of those who speculate on these deaths today speak for themselves, after having exalted the illusion of an immigration without rules». The government, he adds, “is committed to preventing the departures and with them the unfolding of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from the countries of departure and origin”.

Piantedosi: huge tragedy, departures must be blocked

The shipwreck that took place in Calabria is a “huge tragedy” which “grieves me deeply and first of all imposes on us deep condolences for the lost human lives”, says Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, underlining that “it is essential to continue with every possible initiative to stop the departures” of migrants.

NGOs: lack of EU aid

«Another catastrophe in the Mediterranean. Pain and dismay for the victims who number by the dozens. Men, women and children. It is intolerable that the only access route to Europe is the sea. The absence of a European search and rescue mission is a crime that repeats itself every day »he writes in a tweet from SeaWatch, the German non-profit organization that operates in the central Mediterranean.

«In the Mediterranean – says Sergio Di Dato, project leader People on the Move, Doctors Without Borders – people continue to die incessantly in a bleak void of rescue capabilities. A few tens of kilometers from the Italian coasts, when the goal was before their eyes, the future of dozens of people who were looking for a safer life in Europe drowned. It is humanly unacceptable and incomprehensible why we are always here to witness avoidable tragedies. It’s a punch in the stomach, there are no other words. MSF has given the availability to the authorities to activate psychological first aid for the survivors”.

Sharp-eyed: where is Europe?

“What has the European Union been doing all these years? Where is the Europe that should guarantee security and legality? What happened to the dialogue operations with the countries of origin of the migrants?». These are the questions asked by the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, in relation to the tragedy of the landing of migrants in Cutro. «All questions that, unfortunately, have no answers to date. And those who stay in the territories, in close contact with everyday reality, are forced to manage emergencies and mourn the dead”.

