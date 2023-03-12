news-txt”>

In the tweet announcing the overturning of the boat off Libya with 47 people on board, Alarm Phone he says that “the Italian authorities knowingly delayed the rescue and left to die” the migrants who were aboard the dinghy adrift in Libyan waters. Mediterranea, for its part, had said that “since yesterday the Italian authorities had given instructions to the merchant ships present in the area, assuming #Sar coordination. But the merchant ships limited themselves to observing for 24 hours”.

In an Alarm Phone tweet in the morning, he said that people in distress on the boat from Libya called the NGO again. “More than 24 hours after our initial notice to authorities, they are exhausted and still at sea, battling wind and severe weather conditions. We urge authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and get people to safety in Italy!” .

During the night, the NGO – created by a network of activists to alert sea rescue – had tweeted about the boat adrift yesterday among the waves in the central Mediterranean: “We have lost contact with the 47 people and we are very “worry! The so-called Libyan coastguard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but they do not give any information. People must be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now”.

Alarm Phone yesterday said on Twitter that it had contacted a drifting boat with 47 migrants on board in the central Mediterranean, coming from Libya, signaling the need for immediate relief due to “extremely dangerous” weather conditions.