Migrants and asylum, agreement reached in the EU Council: yes for Italy, no for Hungary and Poland

Historical agreement on migrants. Il EU Council Interior a Luxembourg reached agreement on Migration and Asylum Pact and adopted its negotiating position on the two key regulations concerning asylum procedures and the asylum system. “The ministers have just agreed on a general approach on the regulation on asylum and migration management and on the regulation on the asylum procedure – writes the Swedish Presidency of the Council on its Twitter profile -. These files constitute the two main pillars of the reform of the EU asylum system and are essential for a good balance between responsibility and solidarity. The hard work done during several Presidencies has contributed to the result we have achieved today”.

During the Internal Affairs Council, an agreement was reached between the 27 countries. The rules make up the complex mosaic of provisions that make up the new Migration Pact.

Now for the definitive approval a common position will have to be found with the co-legislator, the European Parliament. The final point was to find a satisfactory text on the definition of safe third countries where it will be possible to send migrants who do not receive asylum.

After years of negotiations and disputes, EU interior ministers have therefore reached a hugely important agreementwhich makes the reception of asylum seekers more complicated, but also obliges all the countries of the Union to take care of a part of the asylum seekers arriving in the EU, something which had so far prevented reaching an agreement. It is a historic pact that fills two of the last gaps in the migration pact, intended to establish the new architecture of reception in the EU territory. The agreement follows the spirit of the “compulsory but flexible solidarity” and establishes that all countries must contribute to migration management. The guidelines agreed today lay down a distribution of 30,000 asylum seekers to be relocated among all Member States (distributed according to population and GDP criteria). Those who refuse to accept asylum seekers will have to contribute 20,000 euros to the common solidarity basket for each migrant not admitted.

Italy has voted yes to the two key regulations of the Migration and Asylum Pact. Slovakia, Lithuania, Malta and Bulgaria would have abstained, while Poland and Hungary would have voted against.

“I want to remind you that you, in the Council, have rebuilt trust, it is something that is done over the years and this is the reason why you can manage difficult negotiations and find a compromise. We have shown that it is possible to work together on migration and we are much stronger when we do.” The Commissioner for Internal Affairs said so Ylva Johansson at the end of the Council.

“Italy has had a position of great responsibility and has found correspondence from other countries: we have tried to make border procedures feasible, a process that we believe must go on. We believe that it is a day when something leaves and not just a day of arrival”. The Minister of the Interior said so Matteo Piantedosi after the agreement reached in the Council.

“The agreement reached by the Member States on the new rules on migration is good news. The European Parliament welcomes this decisive progress and is ready to start negotiations immediately to reach an agreement before the end of the mandate”. This was announced by the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, via social.