Migrants, Biden considers sending 1,500 soldiers to the border with Mexico

The US president Joe Biden hypothesizes to send 1,500 soldiers to border with Mexicoin view of the expiration of the so-called Title 42the provision in force since the period of the Covid-19 pandemic which allows pushbacks at the border for health reasons (the tenant of the White House had already announced a crackdown on irregular immigration). This was reported by “Fox News“, quoting government sources according to which concern is growing in Washington that tens of thousands of migrants may head to the southern border of the United States, starting next week.