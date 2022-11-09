19:19
Lollobrigida: “Legality must return to Italy”
“The government is managing, as the Italians asked, an important story of a general nature. Legality must return to Italy, what is legal can be done and what is illegal cannot be done, this applies to both Italians and those coming from outside. Legal immigration is allowed, indeed for what the working conditions are it is also useful, but illegal immigration must be opposed by all means “. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, present today in the Chamber of Deputies.
18:43
EU Commission: “Urgent common policy on migration and asylum”
“The situation we are witnessing in the Mediterranean once again reveals the urgency of a single and cohesive policy on migration and asylum. The Commission proposed such a system two years ago and is taking this opportunity to renew its call on the Member States and the European Parliament to continue the work on its adoption. It has an adequate and sustainable migration management framework at EU level – in the form of the New Pact on Migration and Asylum – which will provide the structural solution to these situations ”. Thus the note from the EU Commission.
18:40
22-year-old migrant from Geo Barents: “Imprisoned and tortured in Libya”
“I am the oldest son in my family and have two younger brothers aged 12 and 7. My father has heart problems and can’t work very hard. They decided to send me abroad to be able to earn and help the family to raise my brothers. When I arrived in Libya I had many dreams, I believed that I would help my family, I would work and earn. On the other hand, the situation in Libya was very bad. I worked a few months but I didn’t earn enough and sometimes they didn’t pay me. One day on my way to work I was kidnapped on the street. They imprisoned me in a warehouse. People who could not pay right away were taken to a corner where they were tortured. To get my family to pay they tied my legs and hung me from the ceiling and video called my family to show them how much I was suffering. They beat me a lot, I still have the scars. My father and my family had to sell the house and their land and everything they had to free me from that place ”. It is the story – reported by Doctors Without Borders – of a 22-year-old migrant from Bangladesh, who arrived from Libya to Catania, one of the last to disembark from the Geo Barents ship.
18:35
EU Commission: “Immediately disembark migrants on the Ocean Viking”
The European Commission “calls for the immediate disembarkation, in the nearest safe place, of all the people rescued and who are on board the Ocean Viking. The situation on board the ship has reached a critical level and needs to be addressed urgently to avoid a humanitarian tragedy ”. We read it in a note. “The legal obligation to rescue and ensure the safety of life at sea is clear and unambiguous, regardless of the circumstances that lead people to find themselves in a dangerous situation. The Commission recalls the principle of sincere cooperation and invites the Member States to work together to ensure a common response, taking into account the sacredness of life “, which must be taken into” utmost consideration “.
18:26
Three more landings in Lampedusa: 126 arrive
Another 126 migrants arrived, after three different rescues off the island, on the commercial dock of the port of Lampedusa. The number of landings registered within a few hours thus rose to seven. In particular, the Coast Guard patrol boat Cp267 rescued a small boat with 41 refugees (including 16 women and a minor) fleeing from Ivory Coast, Gambia and Guinea. The Cp 318, also of the Capitaneria, then intercepted a seven-meter vessel with thirty people (ten women and a minor). On the last boat there were instead 31 (22 women and two minors). The three groups, after an initial health triage, were taken to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district where the guests are now 1,179. The prefecture of Agrigento has arranged for a further transfer of eighty migrants tonight, with the Cossydra ferry that will arrive at Porto Empedocle at dawn tomorrow.
17:45
Rings (Fnomceo): “Meloni respect doctors, health is not politics”
“Medicine is different from politics. We must respect the work of doctors, who have acted in science and conscience “. Thus the president of the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, comments to theAnsa the words of the premier who defined the decision of the health authority to disembark all migrants present on NGO ships “bizarre”, declaring them fragile on the basis of possible risks of psychological problems. To Prime Minister Meloni “I reply by saying that the decisions that the health professionals have taken are respected, because the assessment of the state of health is different from the political choices regarding migrants”.
17:42
The first bus for the transfer left Catania
The first bus for the transfer of the 246 migrants disembarked last night from the Geo Barents and Humanity 1 ships, which were temporarily hosted at the Palaspedini, the sports facility made available by the Municipality, left Catania. According to what has been learned, their destination is a town in the Veneto region. Transfers from the facility are expected to continue indefinitely.
17:41
Bonelli: “Meloni’s words about migrants are indecent”
“It is indecent what Giorgia Meloni said when speaking of France’s welcoming of Ocean Viking migrants: according to the Prime Minister, the people on board would not be shipwrecked but migrants, as if migrating were an insult. We invite you, for the umpteenth time in a few hours, to join us, boarding those ships and seeing with your own eyes the state of those people, the signs of torture suffered in Libyan concentration camps. Anyone who has a soul could not remain indifferent ”. Thus in a note the national co-spokesperson of Europa Verde and deputy of the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli.
17:37
Renzi: “From Meloni a cruel and useless show”
“And in the end they all landed. So the Meloni government has created a cruel and useless show. Immigration management is a serious problem all over the world. If they want to confront in Parliament, here we are. If they think they are still in the electoral campaign, best wishes ”. Iv leader Matteo Renzi writes it on Twitter.
