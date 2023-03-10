Alarm Phone launches the alert on a boat that left Libya in difficulty in the Ionian sea. “Rescue operations must be started immediately.” The area flown over by Frontex planes, while the Sicilian island is collapsing: almost 3,000 guests in the hotspot where there are 400 seats. In the night the tragedy was touched with a small boat sunk off the coast: 42 were saved

More than two-thousand you arrive in the last 24 hours, almost three thousand people in a hotspot that can contain them 400. And on the horizon the risk of yet another tragedy: saved 42 migrants aboard a small boat sunk off the coast of Lampedusa, while another 500 on motor trawlers were spotted by Frontex aircraft in the Ionian Sea.

The alert in the Ionian sea – While the government of Giorgia Meloni launches new rules to punish smugglers, the migratory emergency does not subside. The latest sighting speaks of 500 people who are on board a trawler off the coast of SicilyIn the Ionian sea. “A situation of grave danger, all the competent authorities were promptly notified. Between 9 and 10 this morning the Eagle 1 aircraft of Frontex flew over the vessel’s position. And so did a US Navy helicopter. Like Mediterranea we ask the Italian authorities to immediately launch a rescue operation to save those lives”, warns the head of mission of Mediterranea Saving Humans, Luca Casarini. “Mrcc Rome has had all the information for several hours – he adds – For the avoidance of doubt this is a situation of distress, we ask that they please send the patrol boats and aircraft of the Coast Guard, which will open a Sar event. It is not a police operation that serves. It’s a fishing boat full of fleeing refugees, asking for help. There are dozens of women and children. And from on board they signal to the Alarm Phone that they are already there taking on water. There is not a minute to lose”. “We are in contact with 500 people who are on board a boat that left Libya and they called us from the Italian Sar area. We’ve alerted the authorities. Start the rescue operations now, don’t waste time”, he writes Alarm phone on his social channels.

????! ~500 lives in danger off the #Sicily! Alarm Phone is in contact with about 500 people on a boat that departed from #Libya, called us from the Italian SAR area. We have alerted the proper authorities. Don't waste time: send help immediately! pic.twitter.com/3y0AMiSZ0f — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) March 10, 2023

Lampedusa in emergency – And while Casarini's NGO launches the alert in the Ionian Sea, there is no respite a Lampedusawhere for days the landings have followed one another without stopping: since yesterday morning the arrivals are almost 2,500 out of 56 boats and the situation in the contrada Imbriacola hotspot is collapsing. The record was registered in the last few hours: thirty-six landings on Thursday 9 March, with 1,638 migrants arrived in 24 hours, already 15 landings (with more than 600 people) registered starting from midnight and until dawn today. All the people have arrived at the Favaloro pier in the port of Lampedusa.