Migrants, it's an emergency in Lampedusa: 2,500 arrivals in 24 hours. The alert in the Ionian Sea: "500 on board a fishing boat taking on water"
Health

Migrants, it’s an emergency in Lampedusa: 2,500 arrivals in 24 hours. The alert in the Ionian Sea: “500 on board a fishing boat taking on water”

by admin

Alarm Phone launches the alert on a boat that left Libya in difficulty in the Ionian sea. “Rescue operations must be started immediately.” The area flown over by Frontex planes, while the Sicilian island is collapsing: almost 3,000 guests in the hotspot where there are 400 seats. In the night the tragedy was touched with a small boat sunk off the coast: 42 were saved

More than two-thousand you arrive in the last 24 hours, almost three thousand people in a hotspot that can contain them 400. And on the horizon the risk of yet another tragedy: saved 42 migrants aboard a small boat sunk off the coast of Lampedusa, while another 500 on motor trawlers were spotted by Frontex aircraft in the Ionian Sea.
The alert in the Ionian sea – While the government of Giorgia Meloni launches new rules to punish smugglers, the migratory emergency does not subside. The latest sighting speaks of 500 people who are on board a trawler off the coast of SicilyIn the Ionian sea. “A situation of grave danger, all the competent authorities were promptly notified. Between 9 and 10 this morning the Eagle 1 aircraft of Frontex flew over the vessel’s position. And so did a US Navy helicopter. Like Mediterranea we ask the Italian authorities to immediately launch a rescue operation to save those lives”, warns the head of mission of Mediterranea Saving Humans, Luca Casarini. “Mrcc Rome has had all the information for several hours – he adds – For the avoidance of doubt this is a situation of distress, we ask that they please send the patrol boats and aircraft of the Coast Guard, which will open a Sar event. It is not a police operation that serves. It’s a fishing boat full of fleeing refugees, asking for help. There are dozens of women and children. And from on board they signal to the Alarm Phone that they are already there taking on water. There is not a minute to lose”. “We are in contact with 500 people who are on board a boat that left Libya and they called us from the Italian Sar area. We’ve alerted the authorities. Start the rescue operations now, don’t waste time”, he writes Alarm phone on his social channels.
Small boat sunk, saved in 42 – The patrol boats of Port authorities and of Finance Guard are engaged in a real tour de force seen any operation can always turn into a tragedy. The last one touched in the night when a punt sank off the island, but fortunately the 42 people on board were saved, after an initial intervention by the crew of a Tunisian fishing boat, by the men of the Coast Guard. There would be no missing, many of the castaways had strong signs of hypothermia: they left from Sfax, in Tunisiaand are native to the Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria.

The spontaneous arrivals – During the night, two groups of 46 and 41 migrants managed to reach the island directly and were blocked at Guitgia it’s at Cala Madonna, two beaches on Lampedusa. The other vessels of the sea, on the other hand, were intercepted at sea at a distance of between 11 and 30 miles from the coast of the island. The largest group, 103 people, including 9 women, was blocked by the soldiers of the yellow flames when they were already inside the port.

See also  The brain becomes a splinter and reacts quickly in those who eat these foods every week

Collapsing hotspot – After the first health checks, everyone was transferred to the hotspot of contrada Imbriacolanow collapsing. Despite the transfers arranged yesterday by Prefecture of Agrigento in agreement with the Viminale – the last in the evening with 407 embarked on the ferry which reached Porto Empedocle at dawn – the situation in the structure remains unsustainable: at the moment there are 2.626 migrantsfor a capacity of about 400 guests.

