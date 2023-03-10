Alarm Phone launches the alert on a boat that left Libya in difficulty in the Ionian sea. “Rescue operations must be started immediately.” The area flown over by Frontex planes, while the Sicilian island is collapsing: almost 3,000 guests in the hotspot where there are 400 seats. In the night the tragedy was touched with a small boat sunk off the coast: 42 were saved
Lampedusa in emergency – And while Casarini’s NGO launches the alert in the Ionian Sea, there is no respite a Lampedusawhere for days the landings have followed one another without stopping: since yesterday morning the arrivals are almost 2,500 out of 56 boats and the situation in the contrada Imbriacola hotspot is collapsing. The record was registered in the last few hours: thirty-six landings on Thursday 9 March, with 1,638 migrants arrived in 24 hours, already 15 landings (with more than 600 people) registered starting from midnight and until dawn today. All the people have arrived at the Favaloro pier in the port of Lampedusa.
The spontaneous arrivals – During the night, two groups of 46 and 41 migrants managed to reach the island directly and were blocked at Guitgia it’s at Cala Madonna, two beaches on Lampedusa. The other vessels of the sea, on the other hand, were intercepted at sea at a distance of between 11 and 30 miles from the coast of the island. The largest group, 103 people, including 9 women, was blocked by the soldiers of the yellow flames when they were already inside the port.
Collapsing hotspot – After the first health checks, everyone was transferred to the hotspot of contrada Imbriacolanow collapsing. Despite the transfers arranged yesterday by Prefecture of Agrigento in agreement with the Viminale – the last in the evening with 407 embarked on the ferry which reached Porto Empedocle at dawn – the situation in the structure remains unsustainable: at the moment there are 2.626 migrantsfor a capacity of about 400 guests.