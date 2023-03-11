18:57
The relative of a missing person: “We are afraid that the search will stop”
“We’re afraid they’ll stop the search for the victims. My brother is missing as are so many other missing. There are still victims.” Thus the relative of a missing person from the shipwreck of Steccato di Cutro, in the province of Crotone, who spoke during ‘Let’s stop the massacre immediately’, an event organized this afternoon in the Calabrian municipality.
18:55
Even Mimmo Lucano at the procession: “Sometimes I’m ashamed of being a western citizen”
“This cross is the symbol of suffering today. It’s instinctive to be here. There is a small community in Riace that has been shocked. Sometimes I think about it and I am ashamed to be a western citizen. When there are these emergency phases, the Calabrian communities are shaken and the spirit of solidarity that the government does not demonstrate immediately prevails. They have been raging for years and years, attempts have been made to blame and criminalize NGOs, rescue workers, those involved in solidarity. For them the paradigm is the opposite. In Riace there wasn’t a utopia it was the instinct for normality. When there are emergencies, landings, it is a normal fact. It is not normal to prevaricate or say that the responsibility belongs to one or another and that time becomes lethal as it happened”. To say the former mayor of Riace Mimmo Lucanopresent at the procession in Steccato di Cutro.
18:54
CGIL: “A silent, well-attended procession”
“Today’s one on the cutro beach. An event in which the unions, together with hundreds of associations, remembered the victims of the shipwreck and expressed closeness to the families and the local population who, immediately after the tragedy, responded with great solidarity”. According to the federal secretary, Tania Scacchetti, present this afternoon at the march Stop the massacre now. “A national initiative not only to express closeness, but also – underlines Scacchetti – to ask for a radical change in Italian and European migration policies, and therefore to strengthen reception, open humanitarian corridors: people at sea must always be rescued, without ifs and buts. To think that migrants, who are fleeing wars and persecutions, can be stopped in the countries of departure is a great falsehood”. Furthermore, he added the confederal secretary, “the enormous spirit of solidarity expressed today is opposed to a government that did not want to meet the relatives of the victims, much less approach the scene of the tragedy”. “Our country and Europe – concludes Scacchetti – must define new migration policiesand that put humanity and hospitality at the centre”.
17:13
A minute of silence at the Cutro procession
A minute of silence for the victims of the shipwreck on the beach of Steccato di Cutro (Crotone). The thousands of people who arrived from all over Italy knelt on the sand for a minute.
17:12
Procession arrived at Cutro beach
The more than 5,000 people who took part in the procession for the victims of the shipwreck on 26 February have just arrived on the fenced beach of Cutro. Here the wooden cross made with the remains of the shipwrecked boat has been placed in the sand.
16:20
Found the body of the 76th victim of the shipwreck: she is a girl
Another victim of the migrant shipwreck that took place in Steccato di Cutro, the third today, was recovered by the water rescuers of the fire brigade. The 76th body belongs to a girl presumably between 7 and 10 years old and was identified in Praialonga by firefighters engaged in patrolling the coast, not far from the scene of the tragedy. Two other bodies were recovered during the day, belonging respectively to another girl, aged between 5 and 6 years, and to an adult.