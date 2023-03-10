After the report this morning, around 9, of a fishing boat in distress heading towards the Italian coast with about 500 people on board, at least two other boats loaded with migrants were reported to the Italian authorities. About 1,300 people at sea at the center of a maxi rescue operation that promises to be difficult. The Coast Guard itself, in difficulty, asked for the support of the Navy. «The immediate intervention of was ordered Sirius ship, already present in the area for its operational activities”, the defense ministry specified, “the military ship is proceeding at the maximum speed allowed to provide the requested assistance”. There Ship Eighteen, while en route to the Lampedusa hotspot, rescued 480 migrants. In a note, the Coast Guard itself underlines how “many rescue operations” are underway off the Calabrian coast. Three patrol boats “about 70 miles south of Crotone” intervened “to provide assistance to a boat with about 500 migrants on board. Other units of the Coast Guard are providing assistance to two other boats with a total of about 800 migrants on board which are, instead, about 100 miles southeast of Ionian rock. Also in the note, the Coast Guard underlines the difficulty of the mission due to the “high number of people present on board the adrift boats”.

A Coast Guard patrol boat, CP325, had set sail from Pozzallo for a sea rescue operation of migrants reported about 130 miles from the port of Ragusa, and the prefectures of Ragusa, Syracuse, Catania and Messina would have been pre-alerted for the reception. Alarm Phone, the telephone service that receives distress requests in the Mediterranean, had announced on Twitter that it was in contact with «about 500 people» on a boat that would leave from Libya. The boat would be off Sicily, and their lives would be in danger. «He called us from the area Sar Italian. We have alerted the proper authorities. Don’t waste time: send help immediately!», Alarm Phone wrote on the social network.

The head of mission of Mediterranea Saving Humans, Luca Casarinideclared that on board the vessel the situation would be «grave danger», and that this morning the Frontex Eagle 1 aircraft flew over the position of the vessel, and the same did a US Navy helicopter. Casarini therefore requests that anrescue operation: «There is not a minute to lose. Mrcc Rome has had all the information for several hours. And for the avoidance of doubt, this is a distress situation, it’s not a police operation that serves, it’s a fishing boat full of refugees fleeing, asking for help, there are dozens of women and children and they report from on board that they are already there taking on water. We ask that they please send patrol boats and Coast Guard aircraft to open a Sar event».

Yesterday in Cutro – place of the tragic shipwreck it caused at least 72 victims – the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held in which the Meloni government announced the launch of the new decree law on immigration, focused above all on thetougher penalties for smugglers. In the press conference to illustrate the new rules, the leader of the League to the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini said he was in contact with the admiral Nicholas Carlonewho would have informed him that they were at sea at the time 20 means of the Coast Guard engaged in various missions.

