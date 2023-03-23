“If Tunisia collapses completely, there is a risk of a human catastrophe, with 900,000 refugees”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it – according to a senior European source – as she spoke to the European Council now that the discussion has moved on to migrants. After her, the premiers of Holland and Cyprus spoke.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is in favor of an increase in the number of regular entries of workers from third countries. According to reports, you said this during a speech at the European Council, mentioning and defining Italy’s experience with humanitarian corridors as positive.

“On Migrants “I expect steps forward. I can say they are satisfied with the draft conclusionswhich asks the Commission to precede expeditiously”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving at the European Council in Brussels.

On the subject at European level there is “the commitment to maintain momentum”, says a senior European official specifying that during today’s Council – probably during dinner – the leaders who wish to do so will take the floor on migration and “it is expected” that Giorgia Meloni will be among them. But not only. The Dutchman Mark Rutte also wants to intervene. According to what has been learned there will not be “a complete round of the table” – which normally takes over two hours – but about 10 leaders could eventually take the floor, with the “support” of the Council in comparison.

Migrants, Meloni: ‘Today a central theme in Europe’

On the Stability pact, he continued, “there are always quite different visions but I think the EU must learn from its mistakes, from the past. Today everyone is being asked for major investments for the ecological, digital transition, for strategic supply chains. may think that the investments necessary to make our system competitive are not taken into account in governance. It would be tragic for us to return to the previous parameters, we need governance that is more attentive to growth”. Meloni then added that he is “in contact with Emmanuel Macron for a possible meeting” and that, among the bilaterals already set on the sidelines of the summit, there are those with the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki and the Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Responding to a question about the League’s position on UkraineMeloni added: “Frankly, they don’t worry me. Beyond the positions expressed to work on a position we are all working towards, i.e. the end of the conflict, I said what I think: in the current context, there is no more measure effective way of ensuring a balance between the forces in the field”.

EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson has announced that the European Commission is “evaluating a trip to Tunisia with the Italian minister” Matteo Piantedosi. The commissioner’s team then specified that the mission should be held in April with the participation of French minister Gerald Darmanin. “We are working with Italy, there is excellent cooperation, now we have to work with the countries of origin to stop departures”, highlighted Johansson.

Elly Schlein also arrived at the pre-European Council meeting of the European Socialist Party in Brussels. This is his debut as secretary of the Democratic Party. Schlein will meet the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Spanish prime minister Per Sanchez and the Finnish premier Sanna Marin, as well as the EU commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. On the table are the topics on the agenda of the EU summit, including the node on the stop to internal combustion engines from 2035, which the Socialists will also discuss in the presence of the executive vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

Ukraine, Metsola: ‘Europe will always be on the side of a just peace’

European Council, now an aid package for Moldova – “The European Union will continue to provide all relevant support to Moldova, including to strengthen the country’s resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilizing activities of external actors, as well as to support its path to accession to the European Union. The European Council invites the Commission to present a support package before its next meeting”. This can be read in the conclusions adopted by the European Council after the discussions dedicated to Ukraine.

“The European Union and its member states are stepping up their efforts to help meet Ukraine’s pressing military and defense needs. Taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states, the European Council warmly welcomes I welcome the agreement reached in the Council for the urgent delivery to Ukraine of surface-to-surface munitions and artillery and, if requested, missiles”. This can be read in the conclusions referring to Ukraine.