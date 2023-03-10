He defends the government, “nothing more or different could be done”, thanks Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who has been under attack for days, and announces sentences of up to 30 years against smugglers, with the introduction of a crime ” universal” which will also be prosecuted outside national borders. Giorgia Meloni pulls the strings of the Council of Ministers in Cutro – “the first on a site of the tragedy and with which we wanted to give a symbolic and concrete signal at the same time” – in a press conference in which he reiterated that “if someone thinks that there are institutions who turn away this is very serious, and not for me or for the government but for the nation I represent and I do not accept these reconstructions”.

But it is precisely the reconstructions that have triggered tensions between the prime minister and the journalists, who dispute some of her statements, denying that they want to blame the government for the tragedy. But insisting on having clarity on the dynamics of the events that led to the shipwreck of February 26, a dynamic that Meloni herself confuses in some passages.

The prime minister presents herself in a press conference with six ministers at the end of the CDM which unanimously approved a decree law which reiterates that “we are determined to defeat trafficking in human beings, the traffickers of human lives who are responsible for this tragedy. Our response is greater firmness.”

A concept that Meloni also underlines to deny “some surreal reconstructions, according to which the government line is being changed. Anyone who thinks that the events” that occurred in Cutro can change it “are wrong”, what happened is “the confirmation that there is no politics more responsible than the one aimed at breaking trafficking and putting an end to slavery in the third millennium”, he underlines.

Who then, going on to illustrate the decree, explains that the text “provides for a increase in penalties for smuggling of migrants and the introduction of a new type of crime relating to death or serious injury as a result of smuggling of illegal immigrants, with a sentence of up to 30 years’ imprisonment if people die in one of these crossings. The crime will be prosecuted by Italy even if committed outside the national borders. It is a crime that we consider universal.”

The government’s goal, Meloni underlines, is “to hit not only those traffickers we find on those boats but also those who are behind them. This completely changes the Italian government’s approach compared to what we have seen in recent years. We will go looking for the smugglers all over the globebecause we want to break this route”.

But there is another way in which the government wants to fight traffickers, explains the premier, and that is to to pass the message that “it is not convenient to enter Italy illegally, it is not convenient to pay the smugglers, it is not convenient to risk dying”. Hence the government’s announcement on the restoration of the “flow decrees, which allow regular immigrants to enter to work” and “which have been reset because all the quotas were covered by those who entered illegally”. “Criteria” for entry and “quotas will be on a three-year basis”, he says.

“Cutro is a transition point for me. The migration issue today is extremely complex”, underlines Meloni, who recalls the commitment to address the issue at European level. “In the aftermath of the tragedy – he recalls – I wrote a letter to the European leaders… At the next Council I will ask for concrete actions, Italy cannot face it alone” the emergency, “can not remain alone. In von der Leyen’s words there is the confirmation of a change of pace, to date we have seen it in the documents” but we need “concrete measures and resources, for us it is essential that concrete acts arrive from the next EU Council”.

At the end of the press conference, with the journalists who still ask her why she didn’t go to the Palamilone in Crotone to pay homage to the bodies and to meet the relatives of the victims, Meloni assures that he will “willingly” go there. But then he leaves for Rome and from Palazzo Chigi they let it be known that they have been invited to a meeting there.