Hope, today, is called Pedro Sánchez The Spanish prime minister will assume the presidency for the semester on July 1 but the work has already begun. And he will have a very specific focus: a new European management of migratory flows based on “inclusion and sharing”. In addition to everything else: actions in the countries of origin – mostly sub-Saharan – to limit departures; reciprocal pacts with exchange between residence permits e forced returns; a new process forpolitical asylumi.e. the overcoming Dublin.

“Immigration is a European dossier and Europe must provide the answer”. What the Swedish presidency has not been able to do in recent months – for which the Migrant plan of the president from the Leyen remained at the simple statement – the prime minister will have to do it Sanchez. It’s the last chance. He is aware of it Giorgia Meloni and the other leaders of the European countries bordering the Mediterranean and who are the first to face the migratory pressure. Something is changing. And we have seen it in these hours: the boat with over 400 migrants at the mercy of the waves she was rescued by ship of the NGO Doctors Without Borders, relief efforts were handled by Malta but Italy will welcome a Toasts the castaways who should be immediately transferred to other European countries. In reality it is a return to the past, nine months ago: the propaganda megaphones turned off, the spot measures failed such as the decree and the regulations to prevent aid from the NGOs, humiliated by tragedies such as that of Cutro, we return to diplomacy and the painstaking construction of multilateral agreements where foreign policy e internal politics they weigh the same.

A good tune with the Spain it is therefore essential. “When Italy and Spain move together, Europe moves too” said the Spanish premier after the bilateral meeting Melons lasted a couple of hours. One of the shared goals is the Immigration and Asylum Pact. “An important step has been taken because some countries (even the frugal ones of northern Europe, ed.) have recognized that illegal immigration is a European problem that requires a European, political but also economic response. Italy and Spain – stressed Sanchez – they must speak less of the internal dimension of immigration and more of the external one: of cooperation and collaboration with countries of origin and transit”. In addition to the responsibility of border control the concept of solidarity must be added.

Unfortunately this time too it was not possible to ask questions of the two heads of government. By explicit decision of the president melons, the two prime ministers made statements in the galleon hall but did not accept questions. Generally a couple are granted to the Italian press and a couple to the visiting one. Astonishment and displeasure among Spanish journalists. Maybe more than questions about migrants, Meloni feared questions about Pnrr, perhaps by comparing the Italian experience slowed down by nine months of political stalemate with the Spanish one which, on the contrary, is ready to ask for more money (in debt) because it has many projects ready in the drawer. Too bad because the questions, as always, would be many. The press has not had any explanations even on the numerous contents decided in last week’s council of ministers (bill decree, procurement code, draft law on competition). Just as little or nothing was leaked out of the two-hour meeting on immigration, the technical table convened on Tuesday afternoon at Palazzo Chigi.

“We are in a dramatic and lasting emergency phase” has explained Melons updating an intelligence report that talks about 500 thousand people ready to go Libya e Tunisia. The Italian government continues diplomatic action with both countries where political instability makes it difficult to have continuous and guaranteed collaborations. The foreign minister Antonio Tajani he is doing a silent, tiring and profitable job. On the internal front Meloni has updated Sanchez on the measures taken with the Cutro decree and which intervene on a double track: increase the flow quotas for regular workers but also forced returns using a method down a use in Spain, more legal entries in exchange for more repatriations. An exchange that would like to reward legal migration and hinder the illegal one.

Yesterday the official data of the click day were released: employers presented 252 thousand requests Of “subordinate foreign labour”, three times more than the quota admitted by the decree in force (82,705). It is clear that the quota flows must be able to be used more and better to remove from clandestinity people already in Italy and remove potential customers from the smugglers’ racket. The problem is that Melons e Salvini they would have some difficulty explaining to their respective electorates that the “nation” Italy employs 252,000 foreigners when in Italy (Istat January 2023 data) there are 621,000 unemployed between the ages of 35 and 49. The premier also updated Sanchez on the fact that the Italian government is ready to commit the Navy during the patrolling and rescue phase. The defense minister was also at the Palazzo Chigi table on Tuesday Guido Crosetto on which the Navy depends.

The role of the Navy had already been foreseen in the first draft of the Cutro decree. Salvini e planted, that driving Infrastructure and Interior are in fact i immigration ministers, they had then changed the premier’s mind. And that article skipped at the last moment. Now it could be resubmitted to the Senate committee where the decree is being discussed. With other strengthening amendments from the government. Salvini this time he sketched: “Full confidence – he said – in the premier and in the ministers who are dealing with the dossier starting from the Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defense ”.

Gone is the time of the Captain obsessed with ong and come on migration flows? Maybe. Certainly the Minister of Infrastructure has found his new dimension between bridges, roads and railways. From today also with water since the cabinet should approve the drought decree today and appoint the Commissioner for works. “The most suitable seems to me Salvini “ the Minister of Agriculture said yesterday Francesco Lollobrigida. The Council of Ministers could also examine the request for a state of emergency arrived by the presidents of Calabria e Sicily to cope with the pressure you land.