Migrants, Meloni: “We are inevitably a bridge between the EU and Africa, but borders exist”

Today’s initiative at the Farnesina “wasn’t just about talking, it’s an initiative that we call the Rome Process. Nations that hadn’t collaborated up to now now understand that interests are now converging and we need to cooperate. I’m talking about the Process because we give ourselves a broad path, it’s the beginning of a strategic path, other countries will be involved, and the work will take many years”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at the end of the Conference on migrants.

“I realized the role that Italy can play in the Mediterranean, in Africa, in the Middle East, which are our yesterday, our today and our tomorrow. They are not abstract ideas and the role that Italy can play is not an abstract idea. We are inevitably a bridge between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Yet since we imagined this conference we have exceeded our expectations for the extraordinary participation: no invited nation was absent today”.

“Until now in Italy it was said that migration cannot be limited and that borders do not exist. It is not my approach precisely because borders exist and migration must be governed”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told journalists at the end of the international conference on development and migration which took place at the Farnesina. An issue that Meloni underlined is “different” from that of refugees for whom “we need to deal with how to guarantee asylum to those who are really fleeing war, persecution and terrorism”.

