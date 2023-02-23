The Geo Barents left the port of Ancona six days ago to return to Sicily. After supplies and crew change, the Médecins Sans Frontières rescue boat at sea for migrants was to return to the Sar area

First provision issued against a non-governmental organization since the introduction of the so-called NGO decree. The news comes from MSF. “The Italian authorities have just informed us that the Geo Barents, the search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, was reached by an administrative detention of 20 days and a fine of 10 thousand euros. We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to contest the incident. It is not acceptable to be punished for saving lives.” The Geo Barents left the port of Ancona six days ago to return to Sicily. After supplies and crew change, the Médecins Sans Frontières rescue boat at sea for migrants was to return to the Sar area.

“The Port Authority of Ancona contests us, in the light of the new decree, for not having provided all the information requested during the last rotation which ended with the landing in Ancona of 48 shipwrecked”. Doctors Without Borders specifies that “the dispute is therefore not related to the mission which ended in La Spezia” On February 17, 48 migrants disembarked from the ship, including 9 minors, rescued off the coast of Libya. The reception and assistance operations had taken place regularly and there had been no cases of critical health among the castaways.

On January 25, the ship had changed course for a second rescue in defiance of the Viminale decree despite having an already assigned port. The change of course had taken place after receiving an alert on a vessel of migrants in difficulty. A challenge to Piantedosi decreethe first since the Meloni government launched the new Code of Conduct NGOs involved in relief and rescue operations in the Mediterranean. Not only that: looking for the ship in difficulty, the Geo Barents – which had assigned port Spice after having rescued 69 people in international waters – she came across one third boat in trouble in Sar Libya area and had rescued others 61 migrants, including 13 women and 24 minors. So she had tracked down the third, a dinghy with 107 other people on board: now they are on the NGO ship 237 migrants.